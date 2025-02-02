Killorn, Ducks rally past Canadiens for 4th win in past 5

Mason McTavish and Frank Vatrano scored 40 seconds apart in the second period, Leo Carlsson had two assists, and Lukas Dostal made 21 saves for the Ducks (22-24-6), who have won four of their past five.

Joel Armia and Christian Dvorak scored, and Sam Montembeault made 19 saves for the Canadiens (24-23-5), who have lost five in a row (0-4-1).

The Ducks cut the lead to 2-1 at 13:37 of the second when McTavish tipped in a shot from Killorn for his seventh goal in the past six games.

Vatrano scored 40 seconds later on a one-timer from the inside edge of the right circle off a backhanded centering pass from Ryan Strome to tie it 2-2 at 14:17.

Killorn had room to bring the puck into the right circle before scoring with a wrist shot through traffic to give Anaheim a 3-2 lead at 11:11 of the third period.

Jake Evans poked the puck out of the Anaheim zone and raced up the ice short-handed before sending a centering pass to Armia, who lifted it over Dostal’s glove from in tight to put Montreal ahead 1-0 at 10:35 of the first period.

Dvorak made it 2-0 just before a power play expired at 14:57 when he finished a rebound in front after Dostal knocked down Mike Matheson’s one-timer from the top of the right circle.