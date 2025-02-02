ANAHEIM -- Alex Killorn had a goal and an assist for the Anaheim Ducks, who scored three straight goals to rally past the Montreal Canadiens at Honda Center on Sunday.
Killorn, Ducks rally past Canadiens for 4th win in past 5
Forward scores go-ahead goal at 11:11 of 3rd; Montreal has lost 5 in row
Mason McTavish and Frank Vatrano scored 40 seconds apart in the second period, Leo Carlsson had two assists, and Lukas Dostal made 21 saves for the Ducks (22-24-6), who have won four of their past five.
Joel Armia and Christian Dvorak scored, and Sam Montembeault made 19 saves for the Canadiens (24-23-5), who have lost five in a row (0-4-1).
The Ducks cut the lead to 2-1 at 13:37 of the second when McTavish tipped in a shot from Killorn for his seventh goal in the past six games.
Vatrano scored 40 seconds later on a one-timer from the inside edge of the right circle off a backhanded centering pass from Ryan Strome to tie it 2-2 at 14:17.
Killorn had room to bring the puck into the right circle before scoring with a wrist shot through traffic to give Anaheim a 3-2 lead at 11:11 of the third period.
Jake Evans poked the puck out of the Anaheim zone and raced up the ice short-handed before sending a centering pass to Armia, who lifted it over Dostal’s glove from in tight to put Montreal ahead 1-0 at 10:35 of the first period.
Dvorak made it 2-0 just before a power play expired at 14:57 when he finished a rebound in front after Dostal knocked down Mike Matheson’s one-timer from the top of the right circle.