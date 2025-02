Canadiens at Ducks projected lineups

CANADIENS (24-22-5) at DUCKS (21-24-6)

4 p.m. ET; KTTV, Victory+, TSN2, RDS

Canadiens projected lineup

Cole Caufield -- Nick Suzuki -- Juraj Slafkovsky

Alex Newhook -- Kirby Dach -- Patrik Laine

Josh Anderson -- Jake Evans -- Joel Armia

Michael Pezzetta -- Christian Dvorak -- Brendan Gallagher

Lane Hutson -- Mike Matheson

Arber Xhekaj -- Alexandre Carrier

Jayden Struble -- David Savard

Sam Montembeault

Jakub Dobes

Scratched: Owen Beck, Logan Mailloux

Injured: Emil Heineman (upper body), Kaiden Guhle (lacerated quadricep muscle)

Ducks projected lineup

Frank Vatrano -- Ryan Strome -- Troy Terry

Trevor Zegras -- Leo Carlsson -- Alex Killorn

Cutter Gauthier -- Mason McTavish -- Robby Fabbri

Jansen Harkins -- Isac Lundestrom -- Brett Leason

Jackson LaCombe -- Radko Gudas

Pavel Mintyukov -- Jacob Trouba

Brian Dumoulin -- Drew Helleson

John Gibson

Lukas Dostal

Scratched: Ross Johnston, Olen Zellweger

Injured: None

Status report

Beck, a forward, and Mailloux, a defenseman, each was recalled from Laval of the American Hockey League on Saturday. ... Rafael Harvey-Pinard, a forward who made his season debut in a 4-0 loss to the Minnesota Wild on Thursday, was returned to Laval. ... McTavish missed practice Saturday for undisclosed reasons, but coach Greg Cronin expects him to play.