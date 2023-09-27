Canadiens season preview: Younger players expected to take next step

The 2023-24 NHL season starts Oct. 10. With training camps underway, NHL.com is taking a look at the three keys, the inside scoop on roster questions, and the projected lineup for each of the 32 teams. Today, the Montreal Canadiens.

Coach: Martin St. Louis (third season)

Last season: 31-45-6; eighth place in Atlantic Division, did not qualify for Stanley Cup Playoffs

3 KEYS

1. Younger players taking the next step

The Canadiens opening night lineup might include just five players age 30 or older: goalie Jake Allen, 33; defenseman David Savard, 32; and forwards Brendan Gallagher, 31; Tanner Pearson, 31; and Joel Armia, 30. That's the rebuild blueprint the Canadiens are using as they look to get younger and faster. That's why it's expected that younger players like forward Juraj Slafkovsky, 19, the No. 1 pick in the 2022 NHL Draft; forward Rafael Harvey-Pinard, 24; and defensemen Justin Barron, 21; Kaiden Guhle, 21; Arber Xhekaj, 22; and Jordan Harris, 23, will get the opportunity to play the kind of valuable minutes that should be key to their development. In the process there will be pain; with youth comes mistakes. But the Canadiens believe the experience gained will be valuable in the long run.

2. Staying healthy

This statement applies to any team, but the Canadiens particularly were banged up last season. Forward Nick Suzuki was the only player to play in all 82 games and the only forward to play in least 70, and Jonathan Kovacevic was the only defensemen to play in more than 65. Sean Monahan played 25 games, Cole Caufield played 46 and Kirby Dach played 58; those three forwards are expected to make up half of the Canadiens projected top-six group.

3. Net gains?

With Carey Price unlikely to play again because of a knee injury, the goalie situation is intriguing moving forward. Allen is the most experienced in the organization, but his best years likely will be behind him when Montreal is ready to challenge for the Stanley Cup. Sam Montembeault showed flashes last season when the 26-year-old was 16-19-3 with a 3.42 goals-against average and .901 save percentage in 40 games, the most he's played in his four NHL seasons. Or could this be the season Cayden Primeau elevates his game? The 24-year-old has played 21 NHL games the past four seasons, going 3-12-2 with a 4.11 GAA and .871 save percentage.

ROSTER RUNDOWN

Making the cut

As is the case with any rebuilding team, there are plenty of spots up for grabs this season. One of the biggest decisions is who will start at left wing on the first line alongside Suzuki and Caufield. Monahan will get a look there and Emil Heineman got time there early in training camp, but Slafkovsky might be the best long-term option. At defenseman, spots are available behind veterans Savard and Mike Matheson, with Guhle likely in the lead for the biggest role among the younger players.

Most intriguing addition

The Canadiens acquired forward Alex Newhook in a trade with the Colorado Avalanche on June 27 for picks in the first and second round of the 2023 NHL Draft and defenseman prospect Gianni Fairbrother. Montreal obviously was dealing for potential here, given that Newhook's best season was 33 points (13 goals, 20 assists) in 71 games in 2021-22, and the 22-year-old never has played more than 13:57 per game in his three NHL seasons. If anyone knows what Newhook brings, though, it's general manager Kent Hughes; he represented Newhook during his time as an agent. Newhook could start the season as Montreal's second-line center.

Biggest potential surprise

Heineman getting the first shot on left wing alongside Suzuki and Caufield was unexpected. The 21-year-old has yet to play an NHL game, but St. Louis said he likes Heineman's speed and shot and wants to give him the opportunity to make the team. He showed promise after coming over from Sweden late last season, with nine points (seven goals, two assists) in 11 games with Laval of the American Hockey League. It might be premature to project him starting high in the lineup, but Heineman is being given every opportunity to make the team.

Ready to contribute

Slafkovsky started the Canadiens' preseason opener against the New Jersey Devils on Sept. 25 at left wing on a line with Newhook and Josh Anderson. Is that a bit of foreshadowing for the regular season? That remains to be seen, but St. Louis has been up front in saying he plans on putting Slafkovsky in positions to get more touches of the puck, with the hope of making him more confident in his second NHL season. Slafkovsky had 10 points (four goals, six assists) in 39 games last season before sustaining a season-ending knee injury Jan. 15. It will be interesting to see what he can do if he stays healthy for a full season.

Fantasy sleeper

Mike Matheson, D (fantasy average draft position: 170.7) -- Matheson emerged as the top fantasy option among Canadiens defensemen last season with an NHL career-high 34 points (eight goals, 26 assists) and nine power-play points in 48 games. With forwards Caufield, Slafkovsky and Monahan expected to be healthy and the acquisition of Newhook, Matheson could return even more fantasy value as a deep sleeper this season. -- Anna Dua

PROJECTED LINEUP

Sean Monahan -- Nick Suzuki -- Cole Caufield

Juraj Slafkovsky -- Kirby Dach -- Josh Anderson

Rafael Harvey-Pinard -- Alex Newhook -- Brendan Gallagher

Tanner Pearson -- Jake Evans -- Joel Armia

Mike Matheson -- Justin Barron

Kaiden Guhle -- David Savard

Arber Xhekaj -- Jordan Harris

Sam Montembeault

Jake Allen

Injured: Christian Dvorak (knee)