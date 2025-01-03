Ovechkin scores No. 871 in Capitals shootout loss to Wild

Now 24 from breaking Gretzky’s NHL record; Rossi ties it in 3rd for Minnesota

Wild at Capitals | Recap

By Harvey Valentine
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

WASHINGTON -- Alex Ovechkin scored his 871st NHL goal, moving within 24 of breaking Wayne Gretzky’s all-time record, but the Washington Capitals lost 4-3 in a shootout to the Minnesota Wild at Capital One Arena on Thursday.

Ovechkin tied it 2-2 with a power-play goal at 15:08 of the second period, scoring on a wrist shot through traffic from above the left circle.

Ovechkin has scored in three of his four games since returning from a fractured fibula, which caused him to miss 16 games. He has 18 goals in 22 games this season.

Ryan Hartman had a goal and an assist, and Matt Boldy scored the only goal in the shootout for the Wild (24-11-4), who have won four of five. Marc-Andre Fleury made 28 saves and stopped Ovechkin in the third round of the shootout to seal the victory.

Tom Wilson and Martin Fehervary scored for the Capitals (25-10-3). Charlie Lindgren made 30 saves.

Fehervary gave the Capitals a 3-2 lead at 5:34 of the third period. He received a pass from Pierre-Luc Dubois and scored with a wrist shot from above the left circle through the pads of Fleury, who had tripped over the legs of Wild defenseman Travis Dermott.

The Capitals appeared to increase their lead to 4-2 at 11:04, but the goal was immediately waived off and a video review confirmed that Wilson had scored with a high stick.

Marco Rossi then scored 15 seconds later to tie the game 3-3, knocking in his own rebound after he redirected Hartman’s shot on the rush.

Wilson gave the Capitals a 1-0 lead at 10:19 of the first period, sliding a rebound past Fleury's outstretched left pad after Rasmus Sandin’s shot from the left point hit him in front.

Hartman tied it 1-1 at 11:24, deflecting Zach Bogosian’s shot from the right point past Lindgren in front.

The Wild took a 2-1 lead on a short-handed goal by Yakov Trenin at 19:07. Lindgren went behind the net to play the puck on a dump in, but his clearing attempt hit a charging Trenin, who then patiently skated around the Capitals goalie, who had scrambled to slide back to the post, before tucking the puck into an open net.

