Wild at Capitals projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

WILD (9-3-3) at CAPITALS (8-4-0)

3:30 p.m. ET; Wild+, MINNHL, MNMT, SNP, SNO, SNE, TVAS

Wild projected lineup

Kirill Kaprizov -- Joel Eriksson Ek -- Matt Boldy

Maxim Shabanov -- Danila Yurov -- Yakov Trenin

Blake Coleman -- Michael McCarron -- Bobby Brink

Nico Sturm -- Ryan Hartman -- Tyler Pitlick

Quinn Hughes -- Jonas Brodin

Olli Maatta -- Zach Bogosian

Matt Kiersted -- David Spacek 

Jesper Wallstedt

Calvin Pickard

Scratched: Mason Shaw, Carson Lambos

Injured: Brock Faber (skull fracture), Marcus Foligno (lower body), Nick Foligno (upper body), Filip Gustavsson (lower body), Jared Spurgeon (lower body)

Capitals projected lineup

Alex Tuch -- Dylan Strome -- Jordan Kyrou 

Alaiksei Protas -- Pierre-Luc Dubois -- Tom Wilson

Alex Ovechkin -- Ilya Protas -- Anthony Beauvillier

Boone Jenner -- Justin Sourdif -- Ryan Leonard

Jakob Chychrun -- Matt Roy

Martin Fehervary -- Timothy Liljegren

Cole Hutson -- Jack St. Ivany

Logan Thompson

Charlie Lindgren

Scratched: Ethen Frank, Ivan Miroshnichenko, Dylan McIlrath

Injured: Rasmus Sandin (knee), Vincent Desharnais (appendectomy)

Status report

Eriksson Ek practiced Saturday and is expected to play after sustaining an undisclosed injury during a 4-3 overtime loss to the New York Islanders on Thursday. ... Shaw, a forward, was recalled from Iowa of the American Hockey League on Saturday. … Sandin joined the Capitals on the ice for the first time since the defenseman tore his ACL on April 11; he participated in the start of practice wearing a non-contact jersey after some skills work.

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