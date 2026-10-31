Wild at Capitals projected lineups

WILD (9-3-3) at CAPITALS (8-4-0)
3:30 p.m. ET; Wild+, MINNHL, MNMT, SNP, SNO, SNE, TVAS
Wild projected lineup
Kirill Kaprizov -- Joel Eriksson Ek -- Matt Boldy
Maxim Shabanov -- Danila Yurov -- Yakov Trenin
Blake Coleman -- Michael McCarron -- Bobby Brink
Nico Sturm -- Ryan Hartman -- Tyler Pitlick
Quinn Hughes -- Jonas Brodin
Olli Maatta -- Zach Bogosian
Matt Kiersted -- David Spacek
Jesper Wallstedt
Calvin Pickard
Scratched: Mason Shaw, Carson Lambos
Injured: Brock Faber (skull fracture), Marcus Foligno (lower body), Nick Foligno (upper body), Filip Gustavsson (lower body), Jared Spurgeon (lower body)
Capitals projected lineup
Alex Tuch -- Dylan Strome -- Jordan Kyrou
Alaiksei Protas -- Pierre-Luc Dubois -- Tom Wilson
Alex Ovechkin -- Ilya Protas -- Anthony Beauvillier
Boone Jenner -- Justin Sourdif -- Ryan Leonard
Jakob Chychrun -- Matt Roy
Martin Fehervary -- Timothy Liljegren
Cole Hutson -- Jack St. Ivany
Logan Thompson
Charlie Lindgren
Scratched: Ethen Frank, Ivan Miroshnichenko, Dylan McIlrath
Injured: Rasmus Sandin (knee), Vincent Desharnais (appendectomy)
Status report
Eriksson Ek practiced Saturday and is expected to play after sustaining an undisclosed injury during a 4-3 overtime loss to the New York Islanders on Thursday. ... Shaw, a forward, was recalled from Iowa of the American Hockey League on Saturday. … Sandin joined the Capitals on the ice for the first time since the defenseman tore his ACL on April 11; he participated in the start of practice wearing a non-contact jersey after some skills work.