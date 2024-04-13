Golden Knights ease past Wild, clinch final playoff berth in West

Hertl scores 1st goal with Vegas, which reaches postseason for 6th time in its 7 seasons

Recap: Wild at Golden Knights 4.12.24

By Paul Delos Santos
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

LAS VEGAS -- The Vegas Golden Knights clinched a Stanley Cup Playoff berth for the sixth time in their seven seasons, defeating the Minnesota Wild 7-2 at T-Mobile Arena on Friday.

Chandler Stephenson had four assists, Logan Thompson made 25 saves, and Tomas Hertl scored his first goal with Vegas (43-28-8), which ended a three-game losing streak and remained three points behind the Nashville Predators for the first wild card into the playoffs from the Western Conference. The Golden Knights, the defending Stanley Cup champions, also moved one point back of the Los Angeles Kings for third place in the Pacific Division. 

Marat Khusnutdinov and Ryan Hartman scored, and Marc-Andre Fleury made 23 saves for Minnesota (37-33-9), which has lost four of its past five and been eliminated from playoff contention.

Nicolas Roy gave Vegas a 1-0 lead with a short-handed goal at 2:57 of the first period, tapping in a loose puck inside the crease.

Pavel Dorofeyev extended it to 2-0 at 6:21 by roofing a wrist shot. 

Jack Eichel pushed the lead to 3-0 on the power play at 8:35. He scored on a one-timer off a Noah Hanifin pass for his 30th goal of the season.

Khusnutdinov’s first NHL goal cut it to 3-1 on the power play at 7:42 of the second period. He scored in front with a tip of Brock Faber’s shot from the point. 

Jonathan Marchessault scored a power-play goal from the slot to make it 4-1 at 13:12.

Hertl increased it to 5-1 at 2:27 of the third period after chasing down a rebound in the left face-off circle and beating Fleury to the short side.

Hartman cut it to 5-2 at 7:13 with Fleury off for an extra attacker during a delayed penalty.

William Karlsson gave the Golden Knights a 6-2 lead at 10:49, and Keegan Kolesar scored at 13:55 for the 7-2 final.

