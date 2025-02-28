Keller has 5 points, Utah cruises past Wild for 3rd straight win

Nick Schmaltz had one goal and two assists, and Karel Vejmelka made 16 saves for Utah (27-24-9), who have won four straight at home and six of their past eight games.

Frederick Gaudreau scored and Marc-Andre Fleury made 25 saves for the Wild (34-21-4), who have lost two straight and four of their past seven games.

Barrett Hayton opened the scoring at 3:59 of the first period when he drove to the net on a power play and had a shot deflect in off the skate of Wild defenseman Brock Faber.

Dylan Guenther scored another power-play goal at 19:30, firing a one-timer off a cross-ice feed from Keller to make it 2-0.

Gaudreau cut the lead 2-1 at 16:02 of the second period, making a move around a poke check from Vejmelka and slipping the puck into an open net.

Sean Durzi answered back at 17:50 with a wrist shot from the point that beat Fleury on the glove side to give Utah a 3-1 lead.

Schmaltz made it 4-1 at 3:47 of the third period, scoring off a pass from Logan Cooley on a 2-on-1 rush.

Keller pushed the lead to 5-1 at 9:30 when he collected a pass from Mikhail Sergachev and sent a backhander over a sprawling Fleury.

Cooley finished off a backdoor pass from Keller at 16:01 for the 6-1 final.