Wild at Maple Leafs

WILD (1-0-0) at MAPLE LEAFS (1-0-0)

7 p.m. ET; CBC, SNO, SNP, BSN, BSWI

Wild projected lineup

Kirill Kaprizov -- Ryan Hartman -- Mats Zuccarello

Marcus Johansson -- Joel Eriksson -- Matthew Boldy

Marcus Foligno -- Marco Rossi -- Frederick Gaudreau

Patrick Maroon -- Connor Dewar -- Brandon Duhaime

Jonas Brodin -- Brock Faber

Jacob Middleton -- Alex Goligoski

Jon Merrill -- Calen Addison

Filip Gustavsson

Marc-Andre Fleury

Scratched: Dakota Mermis

Injured: Mason Shaw (ACL), Jared Spurgeon (upper body)

Maple Leafs projected lineup

Tyler Bertuzzi -- Auston Matthews -- Mitchell Marner

Max Domi -- John Tavares -- William Nylander

Matthew Knies -- Fraser Minten -- Calle Jarnkrok

Noah Gregor -- David Kampf -- Ryan Reaves

Morgan Rielly -- TJ Brodie

Jake McCabe -- John Klingberg

Mark Giordano -- Timothy Liljegren

Ilya Samsonov

Joseph Woll

Scratched: Simon Benoit

Injured: Connor Timmins (lower body)

Status report

The Wild and Maple Leafs will each use the same lineups as they did in their season openers. ... Johansson will play after leaving a 2-0 win against the Florida Panthers on Thursday with an upper-body injury.