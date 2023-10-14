Wild at Maple Leafs

WILD (1-0-0) at MAPLE LEAFS (1-0-0)
7 p.m. ET; CBC, SNO, SNP, BSN, BSWI
Wild projected lineup
Kirill Kaprizov -- Ryan Hartman -- Mats Zuccarello
Marcus Johansson -- Joel Eriksson -- Matthew Boldy
Marcus Foligno -- Marco Rossi -- Frederick Gaudreau
Patrick Maroon -- Connor Dewar -- Brandon Duhaime
Jonas Brodin -- Brock Faber
Jacob Middleton -- Alex Goligoski
Jon Merrill -- Calen Addison
Filip Gustavsson
Marc-Andre Fleury
Scratched: Dakota Mermis
Injured: Mason Shaw (ACL), Jared Spurgeon (upper body)
Maple Leafs projected lineup
Tyler Bertuzzi -- Auston Matthews -- Mitchell Marner
Max Domi -- John Tavares -- William Nylander
Matthew Knies -- Fraser Minten -- Calle Jarnkrok
Noah Gregor -- David Kampf -- Ryan Reaves
Morgan Rielly -- TJ Brodie
Jake McCabe -- John Klingberg
Mark Giordano -- Timothy Liljegren
Ilya Samsonov
Joseph Woll
Scratched: Simon Benoit
Injured: Connor Timmins (lower body)
Status report
The Wild and Maple Leafs will each use the same lineups as they did in their season openers. ... Johansson will play after leaving a 2-0 win against the Florida Panthers on Thursday with an upper-body injury.