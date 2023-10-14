Wild at Maple Leafs

Latest News

Seattle Kraken St Louis Blues game preview october 14

Kraken at Blues
NHL Buzz news and notes October 13

NHL Buzz: Ekholm expected to make season debut for Oilers
On Tap: Oilers seek win in rematch against Canucks

NHL On Tap: McDavid, Oilers seek win in rematch against Boeser, Canucks
prospect Andrew Cristall opened eyes at Washington camp

CHL notebook: Capitals prospect Cristall building off strong training camp
Morning Skate: Cooley breaks Friday the 13th curse

Morning Skate for October 14
Penguins' Crosby, Malkin remain elite players

Crosby, Malkin show ‘they’re still elite players’ for Penguins in win against Capitals
Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections

Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections
Minten forced his way into Toronto roster spot

Minten 'forced his way' into surprise spot with Maple Leafs
Crosby scores twice, Penguins spoil Carbery’s debut as Capitals coach

Crosby scores twice, Penguins spoil Carbery’s debut as Capitals coach
Cooley has 2 assists in NHL debut, Coyotes defeat Devils in shootout

Cooley has 2 assists in NHL debut, Coyotes defeat Devils in shootout
Weekes weekend watchlist highlights top games

Wild-Maple Leafs; Lightning-Senators highlight weekend schedule
NHL projected lineup projections

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today
Coyotes' Logan Cooley receives well wishes from family before NHL debut

Cooley receives well wishes from family, friends ahead of NHL debut
Boston College honors Doxie McCoy

Boston College honors McCoy, school's first Black woman hockey player
Blackhawks' Bedard, Canadiens' St. Louis share connection

Bedard, St. Louis to be reacquainted when Blackhawks visit Canadiens
Bedard to play first NHL game in Canada against Canadiens

Bedard ready for ‘awesome’ 1st NHL game in Canada
Edmonton Oilers break in Heritage Classic gear

Oilers break in Heritage Classic gear at practice
Lars Eller expects good memories in return to Washington

Eller expects flood of ‘good memories’ in Washington return with Penguins

Wild at Maple Leafs

Projected-Lineup_v2_2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

WILD (1-0-0) at MAPLE LEAFS (1-0-0)

7 p.m. ET; CBC, SNO, SNP, BSN, BSWI

Wild projected lineup

Kirill Kaprizov -- Ryan Hartman -- Mats Zuccarello

Marcus Johansson -- Joel Eriksson -- Matthew Boldy

Marcus Foligno -- Marco Rossi -- Frederick Gaudreau

Patrick Maroon -- Connor Dewar -- Brandon Duhaime

Jonas Brodin -- Brock Faber

Jacob Middleton -- Alex Goligoski

Jon Merrill -- Calen Addison

Filip Gustavsson

Marc-Andre Fleury

Scratched: Dakota Mermis

Injured: Mason Shaw (ACL), Jared Spurgeon (upper body)

Maple Leafs projected lineup

Tyler Bertuzzi -- Auston Matthews -- Mitchell Marner

Max Domi -- John Tavares -- William Nylander

Matthew Knies -- Fraser Minten -- Calle Jarnkrok

Noah Gregor -- David Kampf -- Ryan Reaves

Morgan Rielly -- TJ Brodie

Jake McCabe -- John Klingberg

Mark Giordano -- Timothy Liljegren

Ilya Samsonov

Joseph Woll

Scratched: Simon Benoit

Injured: Connor Timmins (lower body)

Status report

The Wild and Maple Leafs will each use the same lineups as they did in their season openers. ... Johansson will play after leaving a 2-0 win against the Florida Panthers on Thursday with an upper-body injury.