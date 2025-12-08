Wild at Kraken projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444 cloned
By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

WILD (15-9-5) at KRAKEN (11-9-6)

10 p.m. ET; FDSNWI, FDSNNOX, KHN/Prime, KONG

Wild projected lineup

Kirill Kaprizov -- Danila Yurov -- Mats Zuccarello

Marcus Johansson -- Joel Eriksson Ek -- Matt Boldy

Yakov Trenin -- Nico Sturm -- Vladimir Tarasenko

Liam Ohgren -- Ryan Hartman -- Tyler Pitlick

Jacob Middleton -- Jared Spurgeon

Jonas Brodin -- Brock Faber

Zeev Buium -- Zach Bogosian

Filip Gustavsson

Jesper Wallstedt

Scratched: Daemon Hunt, Hunter Haight, Ben Jones

Injured: Marcus Foligno (lower body), Vinnie Hinostroza (lower body), Marco Rossi (lower body)

Kraken projected lineup

Jared McCann -- Matty Beniers -- Jordan Eberle

Kaapo Kakko -- Chandler Stephenson -- Eeli Tolvanen

Mason Marchment -- Shane Wright -- Jani Nyman

Tye Kartye – Frederick Gaudreau -- Ryan Winterton

Vince Dunn -- Adam Larsson

Ryan Lindgren -- Brandon Montour

Ryker Evans -- Josh Mahura

Philipp Grubauer

Joey Daccord

Scratched: Jamie Oleksiak, Cale Fleury

Injured: Matt Murray (lower body), Jaden Schwartz (lower body), Berkly Catton (upper body)

Status report

Wild coach John Hynes said there are a couple of “game-time decisions,” but he expects the lineup to be the same from their 4-2 loss at the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday. … Catton, a forward, is week to week with an upper-body injury sustained in a 4-3 loss to the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday. Catton blocked a shot with his right hand in the third period and was seen flexing it on the bench but did not leave the game.

