Wild at Kraken projected lineups

WILD (15-9-5) at KRAKEN (11-9-6)
10 p.m. ET; FDSNWI, FDSNNOX, KHN/Prime, KONG
Wild projected lineup
Kirill Kaprizov -- Danila Yurov -- Mats Zuccarello
Marcus Johansson -- Joel Eriksson Ek -- Matt Boldy
Yakov Trenin -- Nico Sturm -- Vladimir Tarasenko
Liam Ohgren -- Ryan Hartman -- Tyler Pitlick
Jacob Middleton -- Jared Spurgeon
Jonas Brodin -- Brock Faber
Zeev Buium -- Zach Bogosian
Filip Gustavsson
Jesper Wallstedt
Scratched: Daemon Hunt, Hunter Haight, Ben Jones
Injured: Marcus Foligno (lower body), Vinnie Hinostroza (lower body), Marco Rossi (lower body)
Kraken projected lineup
Jared McCann -- Matty Beniers -- Jordan Eberle
Kaapo Kakko -- Chandler Stephenson -- Eeli Tolvanen
Mason Marchment -- Shane Wright -- Jani Nyman
Tye Kartye – Frederick Gaudreau -- Ryan Winterton
Vince Dunn -- Adam Larsson
Ryan Lindgren -- Brandon Montour
Ryker Evans -- Josh Mahura
Philipp Grubauer
Joey Daccord
Scratched: Jamie Oleksiak, Cale Fleury
Injured: Matt Murray (lower body), Jaden Schwartz (lower body), Berkly Catton (upper body)
Status report
Wild coach John Hynes said there are a couple of “game-time decisions,” but he expects the lineup to be the same from their 4-2 loss at the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday. … Catton, a forward, is week to week with an upper-body injury sustained in a 4-3 loss to the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday. Catton blocked a shot with his right hand in the third period and was seen flexing it on the bench but did not leave the game.