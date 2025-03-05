Coach’s Challenge: MIN @ SEA – 2:50 of the Third Period

NHL-Shield

Challenge Initiated By: Seattle

Type of Challenge: Missed Game Stoppage Event – High-Sticking the Puck

Result: Original call overturned – No Goal Minnesota

Explanation: The Situation Room determined that Jakub Lauko’s stick was above the normal height of his shoulders when he contacted the puck at 17:12 of the third period (2:48 elapsed time) – two seconds prior to Devin Shore’s goal. The decision was made in accordance with Rule 80.1.

The clock was reset to show 17:11 (2:49 elapsed time) and no goal Minnesota.

