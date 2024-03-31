Hartman to have Player Safety hearing for actions in Wild game

Forward facing discipline for unsportsmanlike conduct in OT loss to Golden Knights

Ryan Hartman will have a hearing with the NHL Department of Player Safety on Monday.

The Minnesota Wild forward is facing discipline for unsportsmanlike conduct at the conclusion of a 2-1 overtime loss to the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday.

The Wild (35-29-9) forfeited a point in the standings when Golden Knights forward Jonathan Marchessault scored at 3:30 of overtime after Minnesota goalie Filip Gustavsson was pulled for an extra skater. Hartman received a minor penalty for abusive language.

The following grounds are being considered for supplemental discipline: unsportsmanlike conduct. However, the Department of Player Safety retains the right to make adjustments to the infraction upon review.

