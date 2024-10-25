Wild at Flyers projected lineups
Wild projected lineup
Kirill Kaprizov -- Marco Rossi -- Mats Zuccarello
Marcus Johansson -- Joel Eriksson Ek -- Matt Boldy
Marcus Foligno -- Marat Khusnutdinov -- Yakov Trenin
Jakub Lauko -- Frederick Gaudreau -- Liam Ohgren
Jacob Middleton -- Brock Faber
Jonas Brodin -- Zach Bogosian
Jon Merrill -- Declan Chisholm
Filip Gustavsson
Marc-Andre Fleury
Scratched: Daemon Hunt
Injured: Jared Spurgeon (lower body), Ryan Hartman (upper body)
Flyers projected lineup
Travis Konecny -- Sean Couturier -- Matvei Michkov
Owen Tippett -- Morgan Frost -- Garnet Hathaway
Scott Laughton -- Ryan Poehling -- Tyson Foerster
Nicolas Deslauriers -- Noah Cates -- Joel Farabee
Cam York -- Travis Sanheim
Nick Seeler -- Jamie Drysdale
Egor Zamula -- Rasmus Ristolainen
Samuel Ersson
Ivan Fedotov
Scratched: Bobby Brink, Jett Luchanko, Erik Johnson
Injured: None
Status report
Spurgeon rejoined the Wild and was a full participant at practice Friday but the defenseman will miss his sixth straight game; coach John Hynes said Minnesota's next game, at the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday, is a possibility. ... Hartman was sent back to Minnesota to continue his recovery; the forward, who has been out three games, will miss at least two more. ... Konecny and York each missed practice Friday; coach John Tortorella said Konecny is day to day, but did not have an update on York's condition. ... Each is possible to play Saturday; if they can't, Brink, a forward, likely would replace Konecny and Johnson, a defenseman, would go in for York.