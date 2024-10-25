Wild at Flyers projected lineups

Wild projected lineup

Kirill Kaprizov -- Marco Rossi -- Mats Zuccarello

Marcus Johansson -- Joel Eriksson Ek -- Matt Boldy

Marcus Foligno -- Marat Khusnutdinov -- Yakov Trenin

Jakub Lauko -- Frederick Gaudreau -- Liam Ohgren

Jacob Middleton -- Brock Faber

Jonas Brodin -- Zach Bogosian

Jon Merrill -- Declan Chisholm

Filip Gustavsson

Marc-Andre Fleury

Scratched: Daemon Hunt

Injured: Jared Spurgeon (lower body), Ryan Hartman (upper body)

Flyers projected lineup

Travis Konecny -- Sean Couturier -- Matvei Michkov

Owen Tippett -- Morgan Frost -- Garnet Hathaway

Scott Laughton -- Ryan Poehling -- Tyson Foerster

Nicolas Deslauriers -- Noah Cates -- Joel Farabee

Cam York -- Travis Sanheim

Nick Seeler -- Jamie Drysdale

Egor Zamula -- Rasmus Ristolainen

Samuel Ersson

Ivan Fedotov

Scratched: Bobby Brink, Jett Luchanko, Erik Johnson

Injured: None

Status report

Spurgeon rejoined the Wild and was a full participant at practice Friday but the defenseman will miss his sixth straight game; coach John Hynes said Minnesota's next game, at the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday, is a possibility. ... Hartman was sent back to Minnesota to continue his recovery; the forward, who has been out three games, will miss at least two more. ... Konecny and York each missed practice Friday; coach John Tortorella said Konecny is day to day, but did not have an update on York's condition. ... Each is possible to play Saturday; if they can't, Brink, a forward, likely would replace Konecny and Johnson, a defenseman, would go in for York.