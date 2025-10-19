Coach’s Challenge: MIN @ PHI – 1:55 of the Second Period

NHL-Shield

Challenge Initiated By: Philadelphia
Type of Challenge: Off-Side

Result: Call on the ice is upheld – Goal Minnesota

Explanation:
Video review supported the call on the ice that Philadelphia’s Jamie Drysdale knocked the puck into his defensive zone, therefore Minnesota’s Marcus Johansson was not in an off-side position prior to Vladimir Tarasenko’s goal. The decision was made in accordance with Rule 83.1, which states in part, *“If a player legally carries, passes or plays the puck back into his own defending zone while a player of the opposing team is in such defending zone, the off-side shall be ignored and play permitted to continue.”

*Penalty: 2:00 minor penalty: Delay of Game – Unsuccessful Challenge

Latest News

Kyrou scores 1st goal of season, Blues hold off Stars

Kraken show love for Mariners, who are single win away from 1st World Series berth

NHL Status Report: Huberdeau likely to make season debut for Flames

Wheeler congratulates Scheifele on becoming Jets all-time leading scorer

Jack Hughes helps Devils defeat Oilers for 4th straight win

Lee scores late in 3rd, Islanders rally past Senators

Lyon makes 32 saves, Sabres hand Panthers 4th straight loss

Giroux’s son creates homemade Senators calendar

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Greatest Save Candidate: Ullmark plays paddle puck with shot from doorstep

EDGE stats: 3 early surprises of 2025-26 season

Tkachuk out 6-8 weeks for Senators after thumb surgery

Fantasy picks, props, futures with EDGE stats

NHL EDGE stats leaders for 2025-26 season

Schmaltz scores hat trick, Mammoth ease past Sharks

Lankinen, Canucks edge Blackhawks in shootout

Ovechkin rewarded for patience, gets 1st goal of season with Capitals

Ovechkin scores 1st goal of season, Capitals cruise past Wild