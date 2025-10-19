Coach’s Challenge: MIN @ PHI – 1:55 of the Second Period

Challenge Initiated By: Philadelphia

Type of Challenge: Off-Side

Result: Call on the ice is upheld – Goal Minnesota

Explanation:

Video review supported the call on the ice that Philadelphia’s Jamie Drysdale knocked the puck into his defensive zone, therefore Minnesota’s Marcus Johansson was not in an off-side position prior to Vladimir Tarasenko’s goal. The decision was made in accordance with Rule 83.1, which states in part, *“If a player legally carries, passes or plays the puck back into his own defending zone while a player of the opposing team is in such defending zone, the off-side shall be ignored and play permitted to continue.”

*Penalty: 2:00 minor penalty: Delay of Game – Unsuccessful Challenge