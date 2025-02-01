Wild at Senators projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

WILD (31-17-4) at SENATORS (27-20-4)

7 p.m. ET; TVAS, SN1, FDSNNO, FDSNWI

Wild projected lineup

Matt Boldy -- Joel Eriksson Ek -- Mats Zuccarello

Liam Ohgren -- Frederick Gaudreau -- Yakov Trenin

Marcus Foligno -- Marco Rossi -- Ryan Hartman

Devin Shore -- Marat Khusnutdinov -- Jakub Lauko

Jake Middleton -- Brock Faber

Declan Chisholm -- Jared Spurgeon

Jon Merrill -- Zach Bogosian

Filip Gustavsson

Marc-Andre Fleury

Scratched: Travis Dermott, Ben Jones

Injured: Jonas Brodin (lower body), Marcus Johansson (upper body), Kirill Kaprizov (lower body)

Senators projected lineup

Brady Tkachuk -- Tim Stutzle -- Claude Giroux

David Perron -- Josh Norris -- Drake Batherson

Ridly Greig -- Shane Pinto -- Michael Amadio

Matthew Highmore -- Zack Ostapchuk -- Adam Gaudette

Jake Sanderson -- Artem Zub

Thomas Chabot -- Travis Hamonic

Tyler Kleven -- Nikolas Matinpalo

Leevi Merilainen

Anton Forsberg

Scratched: None

Injured: Linus Ullmark (back), Jacob Bernard-Docker (high ankle sprain), Noah Gregor (lower body), Nick Jensen (lower body), Nick Cousins (knee)

Status report

The Wild will dress the same lineup they used in a 4-0 win at the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday. … Dermott, a defenseman, will be a healthy scratch for the third consecutive game. … The Senators will dress the same lineup they used in a 5-4 overtime win against the Washington Capitals on Thursday. … Jensen, originally expected to be out only for back to back games last weekend, will miss his fourth straight game; Ottawa coach Travis Green said he's hopeful the defenseman can skate Sunday. ... Ullmark, a goalie who hasn’t played since Dec. 22, won’t dress but will join the team on its upcoming four-game road trip that starts at the Nashville Predators on Monday. ... Cousins, a forward, will be out 6-8 weeks after having knee surgery Friday.

Latest News

Ovechkin gifts Bondra’s grandson signed stick

Pastrnak leads 3 Stars of the Month for January

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Wolf named NHL Rookie of the Month for January

2024-25 NHL Trade Tracker

Granlund, Ceci traded to Stars from Sharks for two picks in 2025 NHL Draft

NHL Buzz: Tavares, Knies likely back for Maple Leafs against Oilers

Pettersson, O'Connor traded to Canucks by Penguins for Heinen, Desharnais

Fantasy picks, props with EDGE stats for today

CHL notebook: Ducks prospect Terrance improving speed, physicality in OHL

NHL On Tap: Ovechkin continues chase against League-best Jets

NHL, NHLPA celebrate Black History Month with stories of inspirational community leaders

NHL Morning Skate for February 1

Avalanche score 4 in 1st period, shut out Blues

Werenski OT goal lifts Blue Jackets to comeback win against Utah

Hintz, Robertson help Stars defeat Canucks for 4th straight win

Miller traded to Rangers by Canucks for Chytil, Mancini, draft pick

Snowboarding legend White celebrates apparel collaboration with Utah