Wild at Senators projected lineups

WILD (31-17-4) at SENATORS (27-20-4)
7 p.m. ET; TVAS, SN1, FDSNNO, FDSNWI
Wild projected lineup
Matt Boldy -- Joel Eriksson Ek -- Mats Zuccarello
Liam Ohgren -- Frederick Gaudreau -- Yakov Trenin
Marcus Foligno -- Marco Rossi -- Ryan Hartman
Devin Shore -- Marat Khusnutdinov -- Jakub Lauko
Jake Middleton -- Brock Faber
Declan Chisholm -- Jared Spurgeon
Jon Merrill -- Zach Bogosian
Filip Gustavsson
Marc-Andre Fleury
Scratched: Travis Dermott, Ben Jones
Injured: Jonas Brodin (lower body), Marcus Johansson (upper body), Kirill Kaprizov (lower body)
Senators projected lineup
Brady Tkachuk -- Tim Stutzle -- Claude Giroux
David Perron -- Josh Norris -- Drake Batherson
Ridly Greig -- Shane Pinto -- Michael Amadio
Matthew Highmore -- Zack Ostapchuk -- Adam Gaudette
Jake Sanderson -- Artem Zub
Thomas Chabot -- Travis Hamonic
Tyler Kleven -- Nikolas Matinpalo
Leevi Merilainen
Anton Forsberg
Scratched: None
Injured: Linus Ullmark (back), Jacob Bernard-Docker (high ankle sprain), Noah Gregor (lower body), Nick Jensen (lower body), Nick Cousins (knee)
Status report
The Wild will dress the same lineup they used in a 4-0 win at the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday. … Dermott, a defenseman, will be a healthy scratch for the third consecutive game. … The Senators will dress the same lineup they used in a 5-4 overtime win against the Washington Capitals on Thursday. … Jensen, originally expected to be out only for back to back games last weekend, will miss his fourth straight game; Ottawa coach Travis Green said he's hopeful the defenseman can skate Sunday. ... Ullmark, a goalie who hasn’t played since Dec. 22, won’t dress but will join the team on its upcoming four-game road trip that starts at the Nashville Predators on Monday. ... Cousins, a forward, will be out 6-8 weeks after having knee surgery Friday.