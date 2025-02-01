Wild at Senators projected lineups

WILD (31-17-4) at SENATORS (27-20-4)

7 p.m. ET; TVAS, SN1, FDSNNO, FDSNWI

Wild projected lineup

Matt Boldy -- Joel Eriksson Ek -- Mats Zuccarello

Liam Ohgren -- Frederick Gaudreau -- Yakov Trenin

Marcus Foligno -- Marco Rossi -- Ryan Hartman

Devin Shore -- Marat Khusnutdinov -- Jakub Lauko

Jake Middleton -- Brock Faber

Declan Chisholm -- Jared Spurgeon

Jon Merrill -- Zach Bogosian

Filip Gustavsson

Marc-Andre Fleury

Scratched: Travis Dermott, Ben Jones

Injured: Jonas Brodin (lower body), Marcus Johansson (upper body), Kirill Kaprizov (lower body)

Senators projected lineup

Brady Tkachuk -- Tim Stutzle -- Claude Giroux

David Perron -- Josh Norris -- Drake Batherson

Ridly Greig -- Shane Pinto -- Michael Amadio

Matthew Highmore -- Zack Ostapchuk -- Adam Gaudette

Jake Sanderson -- Artem Zub

Thomas Chabot -- Travis Hamonic

Tyler Kleven -- Nikolas Matinpalo

Leevi Merilainen

Anton Forsberg

Scratched: None

Injured: Linus Ullmark (back), Jacob Bernard-Docker (high ankle sprain), Noah Gregor (lower body), Nick Jensen (lower body), Nick Cousins (knee)

Status report

The Wild will dress the same lineup they used in a 4-0 win at the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday. … Dermott, a defenseman, will be a healthy scratch for the third consecutive game. … The Senators will dress the same lineup they used in a 5-4 overtime win against the Washington Capitals on Thursday. … Jensen, originally expected to be out only for back to back games last weekend, will miss his fourth straight game; Ottawa coach Travis Green said he's hopeful the defenseman can skate Sunday. ... Ullmark, a goalie who hasn’t played since Dec. 22, won’t dress but will join the team on its upcoming four-game road trip that starts at the Nashville Predators on Monday. ... Cousins, a forward, will be out 6-8 weeks after having knee surgery Friday.