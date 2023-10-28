Wild at Devils
Wild projected lineup
Kirill Kaprizov -- Ryan Hartman -- Mats Zuccarello
Marcus Johansson -- Joel Eriksson Ek -- Pat Maroon
Marcus Foligno -- Marco Rossi -- Vinni Lettieri
Brandon Duhaime -- Connor Dewar
Jonas Brodin -- Brock Faber
Jacob Middleton -- Dakota Mermis
Jon Merrill -- Calen Addison
Daemon Hunt
Filip Gustavsson
Marc-Andre Fleury
Scratched: Jujhar Khaira
Injured: Matthew Boldy (upper body), Alex Goligoski (lower body), Mason Shaw (knee), Jared Spurgeon (upper body), Frederick Gaudreau (upper body)
Devils projected lineup
Tyler Toffoli -- Jack Hughes -- Timo Meier
Ondrej Palat -- Dawson Mercer -- Jesper Bratt
Chris Tierney -- Erik Haula -- Curtis Lazar
Alexander Holtz -- Michael McLeod -- Nathan Bastian
Jonas Siegenthaler -- Dougie Hamilton
Kevin Bahl -- John Marino
Brendan Smith -- Luke Hughes
Vitek Vanecek
Akira Schmid
Scratched: Cal Foote
Injured: Tomas Nosek (lower body), Colin Miller (lower body), Nico Hischier (upper body)
Status report
Neither team will hold a morning skate Sunday. ... Hischier did not practice Saturday and the forward will not play after taking a high hit from Buffalo Sabres defenseman Connor Clifton at 16:00 of the first period in a 5-4 win Friday. There is no timetable for his return. … Tierney could draw into the lineup in Hischier's absence. ... Jack Hughes took a maintenance day from practice Saturday and is expected to play against the Wild.