Capitals ‘privileged’ to host children at HFC skate

Anaheim Ducks Philadelphia Flyers game recap October 28

Clifton of Sabres suspended 2 games for check to head

Buzz: Ekblad, Montour to return to practice tomorrow

On Tap: Nylander, Tavares lead Toronto vs. Nashville

Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

CHL notebook: Coyotes prospect Lamoureux reaching goals

Kings score 4 straight goals, rally from 3 down to defeat Coyotes

Demko makes 22 saves, Canucks shut out Blues

Haula scores twice, sparks Devils past Sabres

Clifton to have Player Safety hearing for actions in Sabres game

Teravainen has hat trick, Hurricanes shut out Sharks

Kuemper makes 39 saves for Capitals in shootout win against Wild

Blackhawks defeat Golden Knights in OT, hand them 1st loss

Svechnikov makes season debut for Hurricanes

Weekes' Weekend Watch: Red Wings-Bruins among highlights

NHL, Oilers donate $200,000 toward Heritage Classic legacy project

Wild at Devils

Projected-Lineup_v2_2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

WILD (3-3-2) at DEVILS (4-2-1)

5 p.m. ET; MSGSN, BSWIX, BSN

Wild projected lineup

Kirill Kaprizov -- Ryan Hartman -- Mats Zuccarello

Marcus Johansson -- Joel Eriksson Ek -- Pat Maroon

Marcus Foligno -- Marco Rossi -- Vinni Lettieri

Brandon Duhaime -- Connor Dewar

Jonas Brodin -- Brock Faber

Jacob Middleton -- Dakota Mermis

Jon Merrill -- Calen Addison

Daemon Hunt

Filip Gustavsson

Marc-Andre Fleury

Scratched: Jujhar Khaira

Injured: Matthew Boldy (upper body), Alex Goligoski (lower body), Mason Shaw (knee), Jared Spurgeon (upper body), Frederick Gaudreau (upper body)

Devils projected lineup

Tyler Toffoli -- Jack Hughes -- Timo Meier

Ondrej Palat -- Dawson Mercer -- Jesper Bratt

Chris Tierney -- Erik Haula -- Curtis Lazar 

Alexander Holtz -- Michael McLeod -- Nathan Bastian

Jonas Siegenthaler -- Dougie Hamilton

Kevin Bahl -- John Marino

Brendan Smith -- Luke Hughes

Vitek Vanecek

Akira Schmid

Scratched: Cal Foote

Injured: Tomas Nosek (lower body), Colin Miller (lower body), Nico Hischier (upper body)

Status report

Neither team will hold a morning skate Sunday. ... Hischier did not practice Saturday and the forward will not play after taking a high hit from Buffalo Sabres defenseman Connor Clifton at 16:00 of the first period in a 5-4 win Friday. There is no timetable for his return. … Tierney could draw into the lineup in Hischier's absence. ... Jack Hughes took a maintenance day from practice Saturday and is expected to play against the Wild.