Wild at Devils

Status report

Neither team will hold a morning skate Sunday. ... Hischier did not practice Saturday and the forward will not play after taking a high hit from Buffalo Sabres defenseman Connor Clifton at 16:00 of the first period in a 5-4 win Friday. There is no timetable for his return. … Tierney could draw into the lineup in Hischier's absence. ... Jack Hughes took a maintenance day from practice Saturday and is expected to play against the Wild.