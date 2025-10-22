Wild at Devils projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444 cloned
By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

WILD (3-3-1) at DEVILS (5-1-0)

7 p.m. ET; FDSNWIX, FDSNNOX, MSGSN

Wild projected lineup

Kirill Kaprizov -- Joel Eriksson Ek -- Matt Boldy

Marcus Johansson -- Marco Rossi -- Vladimir Tarasenko

Marcus Foligno -- Ryan Hartman -- Vinnie Hinostroza

Yakov Trenin -- Danila Yurov -- Tyler Pitlick

Brock Faber -- Jared Spurgeon

Zeev Buium -- Jonas Brodin

Jake Middleton -- David Jiricek

Filip Gustavsson

Jesper Wallstedt

Scratched: Daemon Hunt, Ben Jones, Hunter Haight

Injured: Mats Zuccarello (lower body), Nico Sturm (back), Zach Bogosian (lower body)

Devils projected lineup

Ondrej Palat -- Jack Hughes -- Jesper Bratt

Timo Meier -- Nico Hischier -- Dawson Mercer

Arseny Gritsyuk -- Cody Glass -- Connor Brown

Paul Cotter -- Luke Glendening -- Brian Halonen

Luke Hughes -- Brett Pesce

Jonas Siegenthaler -- Dougie Hamilton

Brenden Dillon -- Simon Nemec

Nico Daws

Jake Allen

Scratched: Dennis Cholowski

Injured: Stefan Noesen (lower body), Johnathan Kovacevic (lower body), Marc McLoughlin (upper body), Seamus Casey (lower body), Evgenii Dadonov (fractured hand), Zack MacEwen (upper body), Jacob Markstrom (lower body)

Status report

Rossi is expected to return after missing a 3-1 win at the New York Rangers on Monday with a lower-body injury. ... Bogosian, a defenseman, was placed on injured reserve Tuesday, and Haight, a forward, was recalled from Iowa of the American Hockey League. ... The Devils did not hold a morning skate Wednesday following a 5-2 win at the Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday. ... Daws is expected to make his season debut.

Latest News

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Miller, Ehlers playing big role in Hurricanes’ fast start, Aho says

NHL Status Report: Rossi expected back for Wild against Devils

Ovechkin poses with funny floss holder giveaway

Blue Jays visit Maple Leafs after World Series berth

Fantasy hockey top 10 waiver wire pickups with EDGE stats

Larkin pacing Red Wings to solid start, making case for Olympics

Dorofeyev fast start with Golden Knights proof he’s found NHL groove

EDGE stats behind Dorofeyev’s elite goal-scoring for Golden Knights

Maple Leafs change start times to accommodate World Series

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

Fantasy picks, props, futures with EDGE stats

NHL announces landmark multiyear partnerships with Kalshi, Polymarket

Fantasy hockey top 10 rookie rankings

EDGE stats: Schaefer making immediate impact for Islanders

Guenther's OT goal pushes Mammoth past Avalanche for 4th straight win

Jenner, Fantilli, Johnson help Blue Jackets pull away from Stars

Kempe scores on power play in OT, Kings top Blues to end 4-game skid