Wild at Devils projected lineups
Wild projected lineup
Matt Boldy -- Marco Rossi -- Vinnie Hinostroza
Marcus Johansson -- Frederick Gaudreau -- Mats Zuccarello
Marcus Foligno -- Ryan Hartman -- Gustav Nyquist
Yakov Trenin -- Devin Shore -- Justin Brazeau
Jacob Middleton -- Brock Faber
Jonas Brodin -- Jared Spurgeon
Jon Merrill -- Zach Bogosian
Filip Gustavsson
Marc-Andre Fleury
Scratched: Brendan Gaunce
Injured: Kirill Kaprizov (lower body), Joel Eriksson Ek (lower body), Declan Chisholm (lower body)
Devils projected lineup
Stefan Noesen -- Nico Hischier -- Jesper Bratt
Erik Haula -- Dawson Mercer -- Timo Meier
Ondrej Palat -- Justin Dowling -- Tomas Tatar
Paul Cotter -- Curtis Lazar -- Daniel Sprong
Luke Hughes -- Brett Pesce
Brian Dumoulin -- Jonathan Kovacevic
Brenden Dillon – Simon Nemec
Jacob Markstrom
Jake Allen
Scratched: Nathan Bastian, Dennis Cholowski, Kurtis MacDermid, Nolan Foote
Injured: Dougie Hamilton (lower body), Cody Glass (lower body)
Status report
Kaprizov and Eriksson Ek each participated in an optional morning after practicing Sunday, but the forwards will not play. ... Chisholm practiced Sunday, but the defenseman will likely miss his fourth straight game. ... Luke Hughes did not participate in the morning skate for maintenance but is expected to play. ... Lazar will play after serving as a healthy scratch in a 5-2 win at Minnesota on Saturday. ... Glass, a forward, and Hamilton, a defenseman, each skated on his own Monday and are progressing, per Devils coach Sheldon Keefe.