Wild at Devils projected lineups

Wild projected lineup

Matt Boldy -- Marco Rossi -- Vinnie Hinostroza

Marcus Johansson -- Frederick Gaudreau -- Mats Zuccarello

Marcus Foligno -- Ryan Hartman -- Gustav Nyquist

Yakov Trenin -- Devin Shore -- Justin Brazeau

Jacob Middleton -- Brock Faber

Jonas Brodin -- Jared Spurgeon

Jon Merrill -- Zach Bogosian

Filip Gustavsson

Marc-Andre Fleury

Scratched: Brendan Gaunce

Injured: Kirill Kaprizov (lower body), Joel Eriksson Ek (lower body), Declan Chisholm (lower body)

Devils projected lineup

Stefan Noesen -- Nico Hischier -- Jesper Bratt

Erik Haula -- Dawson Mercer -- Timo Meier

Ondrej Palat -- Justin Dowling -- Tomas Tatar

Paul Cotter -- Curtis Lazar -- Daniel Sprong

Luke Hughes -- Brett Pesce

Brian Dumoulin -- Jonathan Kovacevic

Brenden Dillon – Simon Nemec

Jacob Markstrom

Jake Allen

Scratched: Nathan Bastian, Dennis Cholowski, Kurtis MacDermid, Nolan Foote

Injured: Dougie Hamilton (lower body), Cody Glass (lower body)

Status report

Kaprizov and Eriksson Ek each participated in an optional morning after practicing Sunday, but the forwards will not play. ... Chisholm practiced Sunday, but the defenseman will likely miss his fourth straight game. ... Luke Hughes did not participate in the morning skate for maintenance but is expected to play. ... Lazar will play after serving as a healthy scratch in a 5-2 win at Minnesota on Saturday. ... Glass, a forward, and Hamilton, a defenseman, each skated on his own Monday and are progressing, per Devils coach Sheldon Keefe.