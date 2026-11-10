Wild at Canadiens projected lineups

WILD (12-3-4) at CANADIENS (11-3-3)
7 p.m. ET; RDS, TSN2, MINNHL, Wild+
Wild projected lineup
Kirill Kaprizov -- Joel Eriksson Ek -- Matt Boldy
Maxim Shabanov -- Danila Yurov -- Yakov Trenin
Blake Coleman -- Michael McCarron -- Bobby Brink
Marcus Foligno -- Ryan Hartman -- Nick Foligno
Quinn Hughes -- Jonas Brodin
Olli Maatta -- Jared Spurgeon
Matt Kiersted -- Zach Bogosian
Jesper Wallstedt
Calvin Pickard
Scratched: Nico Sturm, David Spacek
Injured: Brock Faber (skull fracture), Filip Gustavsson (lower body)
Canadiens projected lineup
Cole Caufield -- Nick Suzuki -- Juraj Slafkovsky
Chris Kreider -- Jake Evans -- John Anderson
Zachary Bolduc -- Phillip Danault -- Alexandre Texier
Alex Newhook -- Oliver Kapanen -- Kirby Dach
Lane Hutson -- Noah Dobson
Kaiden Guhle -- Alexandre Carrier
Arber Xhekaj -- Adam Engstrom
Jacob Fowler
Jakub Dobes
Scratched: Florian Xhekaj, Owen Beck
Injured: Mike Matheson (lower body), Ivan Demidov (lower body), Samuel Montembeault (lower body)
Status report
Spurgeon will return after missing five games because of a lower-body injury. … McCarron will play after an upper-body injury forced him to miss a 4-3 overtime loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday. … Evans did not take part in the morning skate after he was injured at practice Monday; Canadiens coach Martin St. Louis said he will be a game-time decision. Florian Xhekaj, a forward, will play if Evans is unable.