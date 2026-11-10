Wild at Canadiens projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

WILD (12-3-4) at CANADIENS (11-3-3)

7 p.m. ET; RDS, TSN2, MINNHL, Wild+

Wild projected lineup

Kirill Kaprizov -- Joel Eriksson Ek -- Matt Boldy

Maxim Shabanov -- Danila Yurov -- Yakov Trenin

Blake Coleman -- Michael McCarron -- Bobby Brink

Marcus Foligno -- Ryan Hartman -- Nick Foligno

Quinn Hughes -- Jonas Brodin

Olli Maatta -- Jared Spurgeon

Matt Kiersted -- Zach Bogosian

Jesper Wallstedt

Calvin Pickard

Scratched: Nico Sturm, David Spacek

Injured: Brock Faber (skull fracture), Filip Gustavsson (lower body)

Canadiens projected lineup

Cole Caufield -- Nick Suzuki -- Juraj Slafkovsky

Chris Kreider -- Jake Evans -- John Anderson

Zachary Bolduc -- Phillip Danault -- Alexandre Texier

Alex Newhook -- Oliver Kapanen -- Kirby Dach

Lane Hutson -- Noah Dobson

Kaiden Guhle -- Alexandre Carrier

Arber Xhekaj -- Adam Engstrom

Jacob Fowler

Jakub Dobes

Scratched: Florian Xhekaj, Owen Beck

Injured: Mike Matheson (lower body), Ivan Demidov (lower body), Samuel Montembeault (lower body)

Status report

Spurgeon will return after missing five games because of a lower-body injury. … McCarron will play after an upper-body injury forced him to miss a 4-3 overtime loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday. … Evans did not take part in the morning skate after he was injured at practice Monday; Canadiens coach Martin St. Louis said he will be a game-time decision. Florian Xhekaj, a forward, will play if Evans is unable.

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