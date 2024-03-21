Kopitar gets 1,200th point, Kings end Wild's point streak at 8

Forward has goal, assist, Rittich gets third shutout for Los Angeles

Recap: Wild at Kings 3.20.24

By Dan Greenspan
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

LOS ANGELES -- Anze Kopitar got his 1,200th NHL point for the Los Angeles Kings, who ended the Minnesota Wild's eight-game point streak with a 6-0 win at Crypto.com Arena on Wednesday.

Kopitar, who had a goal and an assist, is the 52nd player in NHL history to reach the milestone.

Kevin Fiala and Phillip Danault each also had a goal and an assist, and David Rittich made 30 saves for his third shutout for the Kings (36-22-11), who have won three of four. Viktor Arvidsson scored his first goal of the season and had an assist in his return after missing 14 games because of a lower-body injury.

Marc-Andre Fleury was pulled in the second period after allowing five goals on 16 shots for the Wild (34-28-8), who were 6-0-2 during their point streak. Filip Gustavsson made 10 saves in relief.

Both teams were playing the second game of a back-to-back. The Kings won 6-2 against the Chicago Blackhawks on Tuesday, and the Wild won 4-0 at the Anaheim Ducks. 

Danault gave Los Angeles a 1-0 lead at 5:08 of the first period when he redirected Trevor Moore’s shot under the right arm of Fleury.

Fiala made it 2-0 at 15:03, scoring a power-play goal from the high slot.

Arvidsson pushed it to 3-0 at 16:26 when his backdoor pass for Danault on a 2-on-1 deflected five-hole off Wild defenseman Dakota Mermis.

Matt Roy scored 28 seconds into the second period to make it 4-0. He chipped in a shot from in front after Quinton Byfield's pass for Kopitar on a rush deflected to him off the skate of Wild defenseman Brock Faber.

Jordan Spence extended the lead to 5-0 with a power-play goal at 7:34. His backdoor pass for Danault deflected five-hole on Fleury off the stick of Marcus Foligno.  

Kopitar made it 6-0 at 17:15 with a one-timer from the right circle just as a power play expired.

