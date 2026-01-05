Wild at Kings projected lineups

WILD (25-10-8) at KINGS (17-14-9)

10:30 p.m. ET; FDSNWI, FDSNNO, FDSNW

Wild projected lineup

Kirill Kaprizov -- Danila Yurov -- Mats Zuccarello

Marcus Johansson -- Joel Eriksson Ek -- Matt Boldy

Vladimir Tarasenko -- Ryan Hartman -- Vinnie Hinostroza

Marcus Foligno -- Nico Sturm -- Yakov Trenin

Quinn Hughes -- Brock Faber

Jonas Brodin -- Jared Spurgeon

Jake Middleton -- Matt Kierstad

Filip Gustavsson

Jesper Wallstedt

Scratched: Tyler Pitlick, David Jiricek

Injured: Zach Bogosian (lower body), Daemon Hunt (lower body)

Kings projected lineup

Alex Laferriere -- Anze Kopitar -- Adrian Kempe

Warren Foegele -- Quinton Byfield -- Joel Armia

Kevin Fiala -- Alex Turcotte -- Andrei Kuzmenko

Jeff Malott -- Samuel Helenius -- Corey Perry

Mikey Anderson -- Drew Doughty

Joel Edmundson -- Brandt Clarke

Brian Dumoulin -- Cody Ceci

Darcy Kuemper

Anton Forsberg

Scratched: Jacob Moverare

Injured: Trevor Moore (illness)

Status report

Bogosian will not play after the defenseman took a shot to the foot in a 5-4 shootout loss to the Kings on Saturday. … Faber is expected to play after not participating in the Wild’s morning skate on Monday. … Gustavsson will start in goal after Wallstedt made 35 saves on Saturday. … Hunt, a defenseman, could rejoin the team for their game at the Seattle Kraken on Thursday. … Jiricek, a defenseman, was recalled from Iowa of the American Hockey League on Monday. … Moore, a forward, will miss his third straight game for the Kings.

