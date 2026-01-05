Wild at Kings projected lineups

WILD (25-10-8) at KINGS (17-14-9)
10:30 p.m. ET; FDSNWI, FDSNNO, FDSNW
Wild projected lineup
Kirill Kaprizov -- Danila Yurov -- Mats Zuccarello
Marcus Johansson -- Joel Eriksson Ek -- Matt Boldy
Vladimir Tarasenko -- Ryan Hartman -- Vinnie Hinostroza
Marcus Foligno -- Nico Sturm -- Yakov Trenin
Quinn Hughes -- Brock Faber
Jonas Brodin -- Jared Spurgeon
Jake Middleton -- Matt Kierstad
Filip Gustavsson
Jesper Wallstedt
Scratched: Tyler Pitlick, David Jiricek
Injured: Zach Bogosian (lower body), Daemon Hunt (lower body)
Kings projected lineup
Alex Laferriere -- Anze Kopitar -- Adrian Kempe
Warren Foegele -- Quinton Byfield -- Joel Armia
Kevin Fiala -- Alex Turcotte -- Andrei Kuzmenko
Jeff Malott -- Samuel Helenius -- Corey Perry
Mikey Anderson -- Drew Doughty
Joel Edmundson -- Brandt Clarke
Brian Dumoulin -- Cody Ceci
Darcy Kuemper
Anton Forsberg
Scratched: Jacob Moverare
Injured: Trevor Moore (illness)
Status report
Bogosian will not play after the defenseman took a shot to the foot in a 5-4 shootout loss to the Kings on Saturday. … Faber is expected to play after not participating in the Wild’s morning skate on Monday. … Gustavsson will start in goal after Wallstedt made 35 saves on Saturday. … Hunt, a defenseman, could rejoin the team for their game at the Seattle Kraken on Thursday. … Jiricek, a defenseman, was recalled from Iowa of the American Hockey League on Monday. … Moore, a forward, will miss his third straight game for the Kings.