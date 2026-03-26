Wild at Panthers projected lineups

WILD (40-20-12) at PANTHERS (35-32-3)
7 p.m. ET; ESPN, SNP
Wild projected lineup
Kirill Kaprizov -- Ryan Hartman -- Mats Zuccarello
Marcus Johansson -- Joel Eriksson Ek -- Matt Boldy
Vladimir Tarasenko -- Michael McCarron -- Bobby Brink
Marcus Foligno -- Nick Foligno -- Yakov Trenin
Quinn Hughes -- Jared Spurgeon
Jonas Brodin -- Brock Faber
Jake Middleton -- Jeff Petry
Jesper Wallstedt
Filip Gustavsson
Scratched: Danila Yurov, Daemon Hunt, Zach Bogosian, Hunter Haight, Robby Fabbri,
Nico Sturm
Injured: None
Panthers projected lineup
Carter Verhaeghe -- Sam Bennett -- Matthew Tkachuk
Eetu Luostarinen -- Evan Rodrigues -- Jesper Boqvist
Nolan Foote -- Luke Kunin -- Noah Gregor
Cole Reinhardt -- Tomas Nosek -- Vinnie Hinostroza
Gustav Forsling -- Aaron Ekblad
Dmitry Kulikov -- Seth Jones
Donovan Sebrango -- Mike Benning
Daniil Tarasov
Sergei Bobrovsky
Scratched: None
Suspended: A.J. Greer
Injured: Sam Reinhart (foot), Mackie Samoskevich (neck laceration), Niko Mikkola (knee), Anton Lundell (ribs), Uvis Balinskis (fractured foot), Brad Marchand (lower body), Cole Schwindt (lower body), Aleksander Barkov (knee), Jonah Gadjovich (upper body)
Status report
Marcus Foligno will return after being out since Feb. 27 because of a lower-body injury; coach John Hynes said he will play on a line with his brother, Nick Foligno, for the first time since Nick was acquired in a trade with the Chicago Blackhawks on March 6. ... Greer, a forward, will serve the second of his three-game suspension for boarding Calgary Flames forward Connor Zary during a 4-1 loss on Friday. ... Lundell, a forward, is likely to be out for the rest of the regular season ... Samoskevich will miss his third straight game; the forward could return at the New York Islanders on Saturday. ... Schwindt, a forward who has been out since Feb. 26, skated Thursday and could return as early as next week.