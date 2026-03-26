Wild at Panthers projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444 cloned 12/3/25
By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

WILD (40-20-12) at PANTHERS (35-32-3)

7 p.m. ET; ESPN, SNP

Wild projected lineup

Kirill Kaprizov -- Ryan Hartman -- Mats Zuccarello

Marcus Johansson -- Joel Eriksson Ek -- Matt Boldy

Vladimir Tarasenko -- Michael McCarron -- Bobby Brink

Marcus Foligno -- Nick Foligno -- Yakov Trenin

Quinn Hughes -- Jared Spurgeon

Jonas Brodin -- Brock Faber

Jake Middleton -- Jeff Petry

Jesper Wallstedt 

Filip Gustavsson

Scratched: Danila Yurov, Daemon Hunt, Zach Bogosian, Hunter Haight, Robby Fabbri, 
Nico Sturm

Injured: None

Panthers projected lineup

Carter Verhaeghe -- Sam Bennett -- Matthew Tkachuk

Eetu Luostarinen -- Evan Rodrigues -- Jesper Boqvist

Nolan Foote -- Luke Kunin -- Noah Gregor

Cole Reinhardt -- Tomas Nosek -- Vinnie Hinostroza

Gustav Forsling -- Aaron Ekblad

Dmitry Kulikov -- Seth Jones

Donovan Sebrango -- Mike Benning

Daniil Tarasov

Sergei Bobrovsky

Scratched: None

Suspended: A.J. Greer 

Injured: Sam Reinhart (foot), Mackie Samoskevich (neck laceration), Niko Mikkola (knee), Anton Lundell (ribs), Uvis Balinskis (fractured foot), Brad Marchand (lower body), Cole Schwindt (lower body), Aleksander Barkov (knee), Jonah Gadjovich (upper body)

Status report

Marcus Foligno will return after being out since Feb. 27 because of a lower-body injury; coach John Hynes said he will play on a line with his brother, Nick Foligno, for the first time since Nick was acquired in a trade with the Chicago Blackhawks on March 6. ... Greer, a forward, will serve the second of his three-game suspension for boarding Calgary Flames forward Connor Zary during a 4-1 loss on Friday. ... Lundell, a forward, is likely to be out for the rest of the regular season ... Samoskevich will miss his third straight game; the forward could return at the New York Islanders on Saturday. ... Schwindt, a forward who has been out since Feb. 26, skated Thursday and could return as early as next week.

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