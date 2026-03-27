Eriksson Ek scores with 5 seconds left, Wild edge Panthers

Eriksson Ek deflected a Brock Faber point shot, then lifted in his own rebound from the slot while falling to the ice.

Aaron Ekblad had tied it 2-2 for Florida with 1:13 left, scoring on a one-timer from the left circle with Panthers goalie Daniil Tarasov pulled for the extra attacker.

Marcus Foligno scored in his return after missing 12 games with a lower-body injury, and Ryan Hartman also scored for Minnesota (41-20-12), which has won three of its past five. Jesper Wallstedt made 18 saves.

The third-place Wild moved within three points of the Dallas Stars for second place in the Central Division.

Matthew Tkachuk had a goal and an assist, and Tarasov made a season-high 47 saves for Florida (35-33-3), which has lost four of six.

After outshooting the Panthers 19-6 in the first period, the Wild made it 1-0 at 2:47 of the second. Yakov Trenin drove toward the net and sent a backhanded pass through the slot to a wide-open Foligno, who put it between the skates of Tarasov.

Foligno was playing with older brother Nick Foligno for the first time in the NHL. Nick was traded to the Wild by the Chicago Blackhawks on March 6.

Hartman pushed it to 2-0 at 18:25. He got the puck near the left post off a turnover by Dmitry Kulikov behind the net and scored over a diving Tarasov.

Tkachuk cut the deficit to 2-1 at 42 seconds of the third period, deflecting a point shot from Gustav Forsling.

The Panthers played most of the game down a forward after center Evan Rodrigues left with an upper-body injury at 1:14 of the first. He played one shift.

Minnesota defenseman Jared Spurgeon left the game at 3:30 of the third after appearing to be cut by his visor when he slid headfirst into Wallstedt during a collision with Florida forward Noah Gregor.