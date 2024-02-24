McDavid pushes home point streak to 21, Oilers fall to Gustavsson, Wild

Matt Boldy scored twice for the Wild (27-24-6), who are 6-1-1 in their past eight games.

Connor McDavid had two assists to extend his home point streak to 21 games for the Oilers (33-19-2), who had points in their three previous games (2-0-1). Leon Draisaitl had a goal and an assist and Calvin Pickard made 15 saves.

McDavid leads the NHL with 66 assists. The 21-game home streak ties his career high. He extended his overall point streak to six games (16 assists).

Joel Eriksson Ek appeared to have put Minnesota ahead 1-0 at 6:43 of the first period but the Oilers successfully challenged for offside.

Boldy put the Wild up 1-0 with 23 seconds left in the first period with a wrist from the slot.

Draisaitl tied it 1-1 on the power play with a one-timer from the right circle on a McDavid pass that found its way up under the crossbar on Gustavsson at 10:27 of the second period.

Jonas Brodin put the Wild ahead 2-1, when his slap shot from the left dot went in off Pickard’s glove 9:31 into the third period.

Boldy made it 3-1 at 12:18 after Ryan Hartman collected a bouncing puck in Edmonton’s zone and slid it over to Boldy in the slot.

Zach Hyman scored on the power play to make it 3-2 at 14:51, picking up a rebound at the side of the net off a Draisaitl shot.

Mats Zuccarello scored on the empty net with 1:27 left.