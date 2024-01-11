Coach's Challenge: MIN @ DAL – 13:50 of the First Period

NHL-Shield

Challenge Initiated By: Minnesota

Type of Challenge: Off-Side

Result: Call on the ice is overturned – No Goal Dallas

Explanation: Video review determined that Dallas forward Roope Hintz preceded the puck into the offensive zone and was in an off-side position prior to the Stars’ goal. According to Rule 38.9, “The standard for overturning the call in the event of a “GOAL” call on the ice is that the NHL Situation Room, after reviewing any and all available replays and consulting with the On-Ice Official(s), determines that one or more Players on the attacking team preceded the puck into the attacking zone prior to the goal being scored and that, as a result, the play should have been stopped for an “Off-Side” infraction; where this standard is met, the goal will be disallowed.”

The clock is reset to show 6:14 (13:46 elapsed time), when the off-side infraction occurred.

Latest News

Goalie Martin Jones helping Toronto Maple Leafs defensive turnaround

Jones anchors Maple Leafs in goal, helps spark defensive turnaround
PWHL New York players wear Islanders jerseys to UBS Arena

PWHL New York players wear Islanders jerseys to UBS Arena home opener
Scott Arniel NHL at the Rink podcast January 10

Arniel talks Jets success on 'NHL @TheRink' podcast
Alex Ovechkin hosts ASHA hockey clinic for 7th time

Ovechkin of Capitals hosts ASHA hockey clinic for 7th time
Jordan Binnington Justin Bieber All Star Game shootout

Binnington again challenges Justin Bieber to shootout competition at All-Star Game
Erik Karlsson having great experience with Pittsburgh Penguins

Karlsson having ‘great experience’ in 1st season with Penguins
Pluses, minuses for Minnesota-Dallas, Vegas-Colorado

Pluses, minuses for Wild-Stars, Golden Knights-Avalanche
Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today
John Tortorella Martin St Louis head to head when Philadelphia plays Montreal

Tortorella, St. Louis go head to head when Flyers play Canadiens
nhl fantasy hockey rookies best prospects rankings

Fantasy hockey top 10 rookie rankings
NHL Buzz news and notes January 10

NHL Buzz: Wallstedt to make NHL debut for Wild against Stars
Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings
NHL betting odds for January 10 2024

NHL matchups, odds to watch: January 10
Oilers McDavid confident Blackhawks Bedard will rebound from fractured jaw

McDavid confident Bedard will rebound from fractured jaw
Connor Bedard injury status out 6-8 weeks after surgery on broken jaw

Bedard out 6-8 weeks for Blackhawks after surgery for broken jaw
NHL On Tap News and Notes January 10

NHL On Tap: MacKinnon can tie Avalanche home point streak record
Boston Bruins Arizona Coyotes game recap January 9

Schmaltz scores in OT, Coyotes recover to defeat Bruins
Ottawa Senators Calgary Flames game recap January 9

Flames score 4 in 3rd, hand Senators 4th straight loss