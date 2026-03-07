Wild at Avalanche projected lineups

WILD (37-16-10) at AVALANCHE (42-10-9)
2 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, truTV, TNT, TVAS
Wild projected lineup
Kirill Kaprizov -- Ryan Hartman -- Mats Zuccarello
Matt Boldy -- Joel Eriksson Ek -- Bobby Brink
Yakov Trenin -- Danila Yurov -- Vladimir Tarasenko
Nico Sturm -- Michael McCarron -- Robby Fabbri
Quinn Hughes -- Brock Faber
Jonas Brodin -- Jared Spurgeon
Jake Middleton -- Zach Bogosian
Filip Gustavsson
Jesper Wallstedt
Scratched: Ben Jones, Matt Kiersted, Daemon Hunt, Nick Foligno, Jeff Petry
Injured: Marcus Foligno (lower body), Marcus Johansson (upper body)
Avalanche projected lineup
Gabriel Landeskog -- Nathan MacKinnon -- Martin Necas
Ross Colton -- Brock Nelson -- Valeri Nichushkin
Parker Kelly -- Nazem Kadri -- Nicolas Roy
Gavin Brindley -- Jack Drury -- Joel Kiviranta
Devon Toews -- Cale Makar
Josh Manson -- Brent Burns
Brett Kulak -- Sam Malinski
Scott Wedgewood
Mackenzie Blackwood
Scratched: Nick Blankenburg, Zakhar Bardakov
Injured: Artturi Lehkonen (upper body), Logan O’Connor (hip surgery)
Status report
Petry, a defenseman, was acquired in a trade with the Florida Panthers on Thursday; Brink was acquired in a trade with the Philadelphia Flyers on Friday; and Nick Foligno, a forward, was acquired in a trade with the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday. ... Petry and Nick Foligno are not expected to play. ... Kadri is expected to debut in his second tenure with the Avalanche after being acquired in a trade with the Calgary Flames on Friday.