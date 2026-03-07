Wild at Avalanche projected lineups

WILD (37-16-10) at AVALANCHE (42-10-9)

2 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, truTV, TNT, TVAS

Wild projected lineup

Kirill Kaprizov -- Ryan Hartman -- Mats Zuccarello

Matt Boldy -- Joel Eriksson Ek -- Bobby Brink

Yakov Trenin -- Danila Yurov -- Vladimir Tarasenko

Nico Sturm -- Michael McCarron -- Robby Fabbri

Quinn Hughes -- Brock Faber

Jonas Brodin -- Jared Spurgeon

Jake Middleton -- Zach Bogosian

Filip Gustavsson

Jesper Wallstedt

Scratched: Ben Jones, Matt Kiersted, Daemon Hunt, Nick Foligno, Jeff Petry

Injured: Marcus Foligno (lower body), Marcus Johansson (upper body)

Avalanche projected lineup

Gabriel Landeskog -- Nathan MacKinnon -- Martin Necas

Ross Colton -- Brock Nelson -- Valeri Nichushkin

Parker Kelly -- Nazem Kadri -- Nicolas Roy

Gavin Brindley -- Jack Drury -- Joel Kiviranta

Devon Toews -- Cale Makar

Josh Manson -- Brent Burns

Brett Kulak -- Sam Malinski

Scott Wedgewood

Mackenzie Blackwood

Scratched: Nick Blankenburg, Zakhar Bardakov

Injured: Artturi Lehkonen (upper body), Logan O’Connor (hip surgery)

Status report

Petry, a defenseman, was acquired in a trade with the Florida Panthers on Thursday; Brink was acquired in a trade with the Philadelphia Flyers on Friday; and Nick Foligno, a forward, was acquired in a trade with the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday. ... Petry and Nick Foligno are not expected to play. ... Kadri is expected to debut in his second tenure with the Avalanche after being acquired in a trade with the Calgary Flames on Friday.

