Wallstedt, Kaprizov lift Wild in shutout of Blackhawks

Jesper Wallstedt made 24 saves for his first NHL win for the Wild (37-31-9), who would have been eliminated from Stanley Cup Playoff contention with a regulation loss. Wallstedt, who was playing in his second NHL game, was recalled from Iowa of the American Hockey League on Saturday.

Arvid Soderblom made 33 saves for the Blackhawks (23-49-5), who have been shut out 13 times this season.

Kaprizov gave the Wild a 1-0 lead with a power-play goal at 1:06 of the second period. He took a cross-ice pass from Matt Boldy and scored from the right face-off dot for his 40th goal of the season.

Marco Rossi made it 2-0 at 12:30. Mats Zuccarello passed to Rossi at the bottom of the right circle, and Rossi put a snap shot past Soderblom.

The Wild went ahead 3-0 at 18:27 when Frederick Gaudreau tipped in Zach Bogosian's shot from the right point.

Kaprizov scored at 8:10 of the third period off a drop pass from Brock Faber.