Wallstedt, Kaprizov lift Wild in shutout of Blackhawks

Goalie makes 24 saves for 1st NHL win, forward scores twice

Recap: Wild @ Blackhawks 4.7.24

By Bruce Miles
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

CHICAGO -- Kirill Kaprizov scored twice and had an assist to help the Minnesota Wild defeat the Chicago Blackhawks 4-0 at United Center on Sunday.

Jesper Wallstedt made 24 saves for his first NHL win for the Wild (37-31-9), who would have been eliminated from Stanley Cup Playoff contention with a regulation loss. Wallstedt, who was playing in his second NHL game, was recalled from Iowa of the American Hockey League on Saturday. 

Arvid Soderblom made 33 saves for the Blackhawks (23-49-5), who have been shut out 13 times this season.

Kaprizov gave the Wild a 1-0 lead with a power-play goal at 1:06 of the second period. He took a cross-ice pass from Matt Boldy and scored from the right face-off dot for his 40th goal of the season.

Marco Rossi made it 2-0 at 12:30. Mats Zuccarello passed to Rossi at the bottom of the right circle, and Rossi put a snap shot past Soderblom. 

The Wild went ahead 3-0 at 18:27 when Frederick Gaudreau tipped in Zach Bogosian's shot from the right point. 

Kaprizov scored at 8:10 of the third period off a drop pass from Brock Faber.

Latest News

Stanley Cup Playoff clinching scenarios for April 7

Red Wings start fast, defeat Sabres to move into playoff position

2023 NHL Draft 1st-round pick signings tracker

NHL Buzz: Rantanen in concussion protocol for Avalanche

E. Kane fined for actions in Oilers game

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Stanley Cup Playoffs Buzz: Predators, Kings can each clinch berth

NHL matchups, odds to watch: April 7

Bruins finding form as playoffs near following 'wake-up call' from coach

Trophy Tracker: MacKinnon can gain ground on Kucherov in Ross race

Senators eliminated, issues with goaltending, special teams

NHL Morning Skate for April 7

Draisaitl, McDavid power Oilers past Flames

Kings defeat Canucks, move into 3rd in Pacific

Devils hold off Senators, end 3-game losing streak

Matthews gets 100th point, Maple Leafs top Canadiens to gain in Atlantic

Varlamov makes 41 saves, Islanders shut out Predators

Werenski has 3 points, Blue Jackets hand Flyers 7th straight loss