Video Review: MIN @ CGY – 17:58 of the First Period

NHL-Shield

Type of Review: Puck Over Goal Line

Result: Goal Minnesota

Explanation: The Situation Room informed the off-ice officials to sound the in-arena horn after it was confirmed that Marcus Foligno’s shot at 18:34 completely crossed the Calgary goal line. According to Rule 37.6, “Should the NHL Situation Room be able to determine that a goal has been scored through the use of video replay, and play on the ice has nonetheless continued, the NHL Situation Room shall instruct that the in-arena horn be sounded to stop play immediately, and the goal will be awarded. The game clock (and penalty clocks, if applicable) will then be re-set to the time of the goal.”

Therefore, the clock is reset to show 18:34 (1:26 elapsed time) and good goal Minnesota.

