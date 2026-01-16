Wild at Sabres projected lineups

WILD (26-13-9) at SABRES (26-16-4)

12:30 p.m. ET; FDSNWI, FDSNNO, NHLN, MSG-B

Wild projected lineup

Kirill Kaprizov -- Danila Yurov -- Mats Zuccarello

Marcus Johansson -- Ryan Hartman -- Matt Boldy

Vladimir Tarasenko -- Ben Jones -- Vinnie Hinostroza

Marcus Foligno -- Nico Sturm -- Yakov Trenin

Quinn Hughes -- Brock Faber

Jake Middleton -- Jared Spurgeon

Daemon Hunt -- David Spacek

Jesper Wallstedt

Filip Gustavsson

Scratched: Tyler Pitlick, David Jiricek, Carson Lambos

Injured: Zach Bogosian (lower body), Joel Eriksson Ek (lower body), Jonas Brodin (lower body)

Sabres projected lineup

Zach Benson -- Tage Thompson -- Alex Tuch

Jason Zucker -- Ryan McLeod -- Jack Quinn

Peyton Krebs -- Noah Ostlund -- Josh Doan

Jordan Greenway -- Tyson Kozak -- Beck Malenstyn

Mattias Samuelsson -- Rasmus Dahlin

Bowen Byram -- Owen Power

Jacob Bryson -- Zach Metsa

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

Colten Ellis

Scratched: Michael Kesselring, Konsta Helenius

Injured: Josh Norris (upper body), Josh Dunne (middle body), Alex Lyon (lower body), Conor Timmins (broken leg), Jiri Kulich (blood clot), Justin Danforth (lower body)

Status report

Wild coach John Hynes said after a 6-2 loss to the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday that he was “not sure” if Bogosian, a defenseman, and Eriksson Ek, a forward, would travel for the three-game road trip; Bogosian has missed five games, Eriksson Ek has missed three. … Norris is day to day after he was cross-checked by Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Nick Seeler during a 5-2 win Wednesday; the center missed a 5-3 win against the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday. ... It’s unknown if Kesselring will be in the lineup; the defenseman has been available to play since Wednesday after missing five games with a lower-body injury. … Helenius, a forward, was recalled from Rochester of the American Hockey League on Thursday but did not dress against Montreal; if he plays, it would be his NHL debut.