Wild at Sabres projected lineups

WILD (26-13-9) at SABRES (26-16-4)
12:30 p.m. ET; FDSNWI, FDSNNO, NHLN, MSG-B
Wild projected lineup
Kirill Kaprizov -- Danila Yurov -- Mats Zuccarello
Marcus Johansson -- Ryan Hartman -- Matt Boldy
Vladimir Tarasenko -- Ben Jones -- Vinnie Hinostroza
Marcus Foligno -- Nico Sturm -- Yakov Trenin
Quinn Hughes -- Brock Faber
Jake Middleton -- Jared Spurgeon
Daemon Hunt -- David Spacek
Jesper Wallstedt
Filip Gustavsson
Scratched: Tyler Pitlick, David Jiricek, Carson Lambos
Injured: Zach Bogosian (lower body), Joel Eriksson Ek (lower body), Jonas Brodin (lower body)
Sabres projected lineup
Zach Benson -- Tage Thompson -- Alex Tuch
Jason Zucker -- Ryan McLeod -- Jack Quinn
Peyton Krebs -- Noah Ostlund -- Josh Doan
Jordan Greenway -- Tyson Kozak -- Beck Malenstyn
Mattias Samuelsson -- Rasmus Dahlin
Bowen Byram -- Owen Power
Jacob Bryson -- Zach Metsa
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen
Colten Ellis
Scratched: Michael Kesselring, Konsta Helenius
Injured: Josh Norris (upper body), Josh Dunne (middle body), Alex Lyon (lower body), Conor Timmins (broken leg), Jiri Kulich (blood clot), Justin Danforth (lower body)
Status report
Wild coach John Hynes said after a 6-2 loss to the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday that he was “not sure” if Bogosian, a defenseman, and Eriksson Ek, a forward, would travel for the three-game road trip; Bogosian has missed five games, Eriksson Ek has missed three. … Norris is day to day after he was cross-checked by Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Nick Seeler during a 5-2 win Wednesday; the center missed a 5-3 win against the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday. ... It’s unknown if Kesselring will be in the lineup; the defenseman has been available to play since Wednesday after missing five games with a lower-body injury. … Helenius, a forward, was recalled from Rochester of the American Hockey League on Thursday but did not dress against Montreal; if he plays, it would be his NHL debut.