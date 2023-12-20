Kaprizov, Wild recover for OT victory against Bruins

Kaprizov completed a 3-on-1 rush to secure the win.

The Wild scored twice in a 1:58 span in the third period to take a 3-2 lead, but Bruins captain Brad Marchand tied it 3-3 on the power play with 1:06 left to force overtime.

Ryan Hartman and Marcus Johansson scored, and Marc-Andre Fleury made 40 saves for Minnesota (13-13-4), which has won four of its past five (4-1-0).

David Pastrnak scored twice, and Linus Ullmark made 27 saves for Boston (19-5-6), which has lost two consecutive overtime games. Pavel Zacha had two assists in his return from a three-game absence due to an upper-body injury.

Johansson gave the Wild a 1-0 lead at 7:44 of the first period on the power play, putting in the rebound of his initial tip-in attempt from the slot.

Pastrnak tied it 1-1 at 11:29, beating Fleury five-hole off a cross-ice pass from John Beecher.

Pastrnak gave the Bruins a 2-1 lead with one second remaining in the first, looping around the net to the back door and one-timing Zacha’s feed.

Kaprizov tied it 2-2 at 13:12 of the third, scoring the rebound off Jake Middleton’s shot through traffic that hit the post to snap a six-game goal drought.

Hartman gave the Wild a 3-2 lead at 15:10, picking up a loose puck in front of the net and firing a wrist shot past Ullmark.

Wild forward Vinni Lettieri exited at 4:25 of the third period after blocking Marchand’s one-timer off his left foot and did not return.