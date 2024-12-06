Wild at Ducks projected lineups

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

WILD (17-4-4) at DUCKS (10-11-3)

10 p.m. ET; FDSNNOX, Victory+, FDSNWIX, KCOP-13

Wild projected lineup

Kirill Kaprizov -- Marco Rossi -- Matt Boldy

Marcus Foligno -- Ryan Hartman -- Marcus Johansson

Devin Shore -- Frederick Gaudreau -- Yakov Trenin

Reese Johnson -- Marat Khusnutdinov -- Ben Jones

Jake Middleton -- Brock Faber

Declan Chisholm -- Jared Spurgeon

Jon Merrill -- Zach Bogosian

Filip Gustavsson

Marc Andre-Fleury

Scratched: David Jiricek, Travis Boyd

Injured: Jakob Lauko (lower body), Mats Zuccarello (lower body), Jonas Brodin (upper body), Joel Eriksson Ek (lower body)

Ducks projected lineup

Cutter Gauthier -- Mason McTavish -- Alex Killorn

Frank Vatrano -- Ryan Strome -- Troy Terry

Brock McGinn -- Isac Lundestrom -- Brett Leason

Ross Johnston -- Jansen Harkins -- Sam Colangelo

Cam Fowler -- Radko Gudas

Jackson Lacombe -- Olen Zellweger

Brian Dumoulin -- Drew Helleson

John Gibson

Lukas Dostal

Scratched: Pavel Mintyukov, Jacob Trouba

Injured: Robby Fabbri (lower body), Leo Carlsson (upper body), Trevor Zegras (lower body)

Status report

Trouba, a defenseman, was acquired from the New York Rangers on Friday for defenseman Urho Vaakanainen and a fourth-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft. ... Johnson will make his Minnesota debut. He enters the lineup in place of Boyd. ... Liam Ohgren, a forward, and Jesper Wallstedt, a goalie, were recalled from Iowa on Tuesday and returned on Wednesday. ... Eriksson Ek, a forward, was injured in the third period of a 3-2 overtime win against the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday. He finished the game, but the Wild announced on Wednesday that he is week to week. .... Lauko, a forward, took part in the morning skate and is nearing a return. He has missed the past four games. ... Brodin, a defenseman, is week to week after also missing the past four games. … Zegras, a forward, will not play after he was injured early in the second period of a 4-1 loss to the Vegas Golden Knights on Wednesday. Anaheim is still evaluating the extent of the injury. ... Carlsson, a forward, skated in a red noncontact jersey on Friday, but will miss his fifth straight game. ... McGinn will return to the lineup after missing the past seven games with a lower-body injury. ... Gauthier will replace Zegras on the top line.

