Rantanen back in Stars lineup for 1st time since Feb. 4

Forward hadn’t played since representing Finland in Winter Olympics 

DAL mikko rantanen

© Photo by Vincent Ethier/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

By Wes Crosby
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

PITTSBURGH -- Mikko Rantanen will return from missing 15 games with a lower-body injury when the Dallas Stars face the Pittsburgh Penguins at PPG Paints Arena on Saturday (5 p.m. ET; Victory+, SN-PIT).

The 29-year-old forward last played for Dallas on Feb. 4, before being injured on Feb. 20 while playing for Team Finland against Team Canada in the semifinals at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026.

Rantanen has 69 points (20 goals, 49 assists) in 54 games this season, third on the Stars behind Jason Robertson (85 points; 39 goals, 46 assists) and Wyatt Johnston (78 points; 40 goals, 38 assists).

“I think the team, where we are now, it’s going to be a big boost to get him back,” Dallas coach Glen Gulutzan said.

The Stars (43-18-11), who have clinched a berth into the Stanley Cup Playoffs, are 9-4-2 without Rantanen but have lost four in a row, including three straight in regulation. They are second in the Central Division, nine points behind the Colorado Avalanche.

Gulutzan said the lineup could look significantly different with Rantanen reintroduced.

“I told all the guys here today, we’ve got lines,” Gulutzan said. “I just said, ‘There’s going to be a lot of shuffling of the deck chairs. The beauty of that is I’ve done it all year, so they’re used to it. We’ll just find some matches that work. ... We’ll mix and match until we see what’s working.

“It’s a time of year, anyway, that all guys have got to start looking the same with the way we do things.”

Before the injury, Rantanen had six points (one goal, five assists) on a five-game point streak from Jan. 27-Feb. 4. He has 41 points (10 goals, 31 assists) in 31 games since Nov. 28.

Selected in the first round (No. 10) by the Avalanche in 2015, Rantanen has 774 points (314 goals, 460 assists) in 706 NHL games. He won the Stanley Cup with Colorado in 2022 and was named an NHL All-Star in 2019 and 2023.

Rantanen has 87 points (25 goals, 62 assists) in 74 games with the Stars since being acquired in a trade from the Carolina Hurricanes on March 7, 2025.

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