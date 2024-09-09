Gartner to become chairman of Hockey Hall of Fame, replacing McDonald

Mike Gartner will become the next chairman of the Hockey Hall of Fame, it was announced Monday.

The 64-year-old will replace Lanny McDonald when the latter’s 10-year term expires in June 2025. He has been on the selection committee since 2009.

“Lanny has been an incredible leader for everyone involved with the Hockey Hall of Fame over the past 10 years,” Gartner said. “I look forward to continuing his excellent work carrying out the Hall’s mission of both honoring individuals who have brought special distinction to the game while preserving and telling the story of hockey’s rich history.”

Gartner was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2001. The forward played 19 NHL seasons from 1979-1998 and had 1,335 points (708 goals, 627 assists) in 1,432 games with the Washington Capitals, Minnesota North Stars, New York Rangers, Toronto Maple Leafs and Phoenix Coyotes. He was the No. 4 pick by the Capitals at the 1979 NHL Draft. Gartner will assume the role of chair-elect Oct.1.

McDonald was inducted in 1992. The forward had 1,006 points (500 goals, 506 assists) in 1,111 games from 1973-1989 with the Maple Leafs, Colorado Rockies and Calgary Flames. The 71-year-old was the No. 4 pick by Toronto at the 1973 NHL Draft.

“I am thrilled to pass the torch to Mike, whose stature as an honored member will bring continuity and strong leadership during this transitional period for the Hockey Hall of Fame,” McDonald said. “His experience and perspective in the business of hockey and longtime service on the selection committee will be a tremendous asset to the Board.”