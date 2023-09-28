Latest News

Preseason roundup: Maple Leafs defeat Sabres at Kraft Hockeyville
Devils season preview: Vanecek, Schmid to be counted on again 
Hockeyville to provide tremendous boost to women's hockey in Nova Scotia
Kings season preview: Dubois acquisition strengthens forward group
Kraft Hockeyville 2023 'an incredible moment' for West Lorne
Backlund signs 2-year, $9 million contract with Flames, named captain
McDavid feels winning Cup key to cementing legacy among all-time best
Maple Leafs hang with Blue Jays before MLB game
Patrick Kane shown working out in video while recovering from surgery
Bedard 'can't wait' to make preseason debut for Blackhawks against Blues
Tkachuk brothers discuss excitement for season on 'NHL @TheRink' podcast
Karlsson gives Penguins 'different look' on power play
Fantasy hockey pool draft kit cheat sheet
Training Camp Buzz: Pelletier to have shoulder surgery for Flames
Hockeyville Hub: West Lorne
Edmundson expected to be out 4-6 weeks for Capitals with fractured hand
'NHL Fantasy on Ice Draft' on YouTube
Preseason roundup: DeBrincat has 2 assists in Red Wings debut

Domi begins creating own legacy with Maple Leafs at Kraft Hockeyville 2023

Son of former forward scores memorable 1st goal with Toronto in preseason win against Sabres

domi_hockeyville_fans
By Mike Zeisberger
@Zeisberger NHL.com Staff Writer

ST. THOMAS, Ontario -- Another Domi had a flair for the spotlight for the Toronto Maple Leafs on Wednesday.

From 1995-2006, it was forward Tie Domi who captured the imagination of the Maple Leafs fan base, even among those who weren’t his biggest fans. Known for his toughness and his on-ice zeal, he forged a legacy as being one of the more colorful characters in team history.

It seems his son, Max Domi, inherited some of Tie’s penchant of rising to the moment.

Consider that Max Domi scored his first goal in Maple Leafs blue-and-white during a 5-2 preseason win against the Buffalo Sabres in NHL preseason action at Joe Thornton Community Centre as part of Kraft Hockeyville 2023 on Wednesday.

Of course, in true Domi family fashion, there was nothing normal about this goal. Or about this preseason game, for that matter.

When the forward signed a one-year, $3 million contract with Toronto on July 3, he said it was a dream come true. It was a homecoming for the 28-year-old, who had grown up in the Maple Leafs dressing room around some of his dad’s notable teammates like goalie Curtis Joseph, forward Darcy Tucker and captain Mats Sundin, his godfather.

He didn’t score in his Maple Leafs debut, a 3-2 preseason loss to the Ottawa Senators on Sunday, but showed good chemistry with potential regular-season linemate William Nylander.

Three days later, in front of a pro-Maple Leafs throng in this intimate setting, Domi gave the fans one of the lasting highlights of a memorable evening.

Having served a high-sticking minor midway through the second period, he stepped out of the penalty box and immediately was sent in all alone courtesy of a breakaway pass from defenseman Conor Timmins. He looked effortless in finishing off the play with a snap shot that beat Sabres goalie Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen to give Toronto a 3-1 lead.

The goal ignited the loudest cheer of the night, and rightly so. The fans here, after all, consider him somewhat of a hometown guy, considering he’d starred just 15 miles to the north for London of the Ontario Hockey League from 2011-2015.

BUF@TOR: Domi extends the lead on a breakaway

In the end, even in a game that didn't count in the standings, he felt the love cast his way. More importantly, he was very appreciative.

“I think the whole day was awesome,” Domi said, flashing his trademark gap-toothed grin. “I mean, you saw how happy everyone was to see all the boys. The whole town was out for our morning skate.”

From the moment the players stepped off the bus at the rink for their red-carpet entrance shortly after 8 a.m. ET, Domi easily was one of the most popular figures among the kids. He signed pretty much every autograph they asked for and posed for picture after picture, always with a smile on his face, never showing a hint that he might be growing weary of interacting with the fans.

Anything but.

“I mean, a town that loves hockey as much as these guys do here, they deserve stuff like this,” he said. “So, I think it was awesome. It was nice to get the win for them. It makes it even better.

“The way the event was set up, they did a great job. It was a really successful day with Kraft Hockeyville. Had a great time.”

When Domi and forward Tyler Bertuzzi were signed as free agents almost three months ago, general manager Brad Treliving said the Maple Leafs needed to add “snot” to their game and were getting just that with the two newcomers. Each brings a rare combination of hustle and muscle, traits coach Sheldon Keefe can very much appreciate.

“Regarding Max specifically, I mean, he’s been great,” Keefe said. “He’s played a long time in the League here now, so you have a good sense of what to expect from him.

“But it’s good that he looks comfortable and confident.”

Domi had 56 points (20 goals, 36 assists) in 80 games with the Chicago Blackhawks and Dallas Stars last season. Keefe has experimented with him on the third line centered by Nylander early in training camp, so it will be interesting to see if that’s the way he plans to start the regular season against the Montreal Canadiens on Oct. 11.

Either way, much like the fans in St. Thomas, Keefe is encouraged by what he sees.

“I like his game,” the coach said. “He had a great goal tonight coming out of the box. He’s using his speed. He’s on the puck. He created a ton in the first game he played in Ottawa, a ton of offense.

“So, yeah, I’m really encouraged.”

Judging by the gleeful reaction of the crowd at Kraft Hockeyville 2023, he’s not the only one.

Kraft Hockeyville 2023 ‘an incredible moment’ for West Lorne
Sights and sounds of Hockeyville
Recap: BUF @ TOR 9.27.23
Bettman at Hockeyville