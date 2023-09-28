Domi begins creating own legacy with Maple Leafs at Kraft Hockeyville 2023

ST. THOMAS, Ontario -- Another Domi had a flair for the spotlight for the Toronto Maple Leafs on Wednesday.

From 1995-2006, it was forward Tie Domi who captured the imagination of the Maple Leafs fan base, even among those who weren’t his biggest fans. Known for his toughness and his on-ice zeal, he forged a legacy as being one of the more colorful characters in team history.

It seems his son, Max Domi, inherited some of Tie’s penchant of rising to the moment.

Consider that Max Domi scored his first goal in Maple Leafs blue-and-white during a 5-2 preseason win against the Buffalo Sabres in NHL preseason action at Joe Thornton Community Centre as part of Kraft Hockeyville 2023 on Wednesday.

Of course, in true Domi family fashion, there was nothing normal about this goal. Or about this preseason game, for that matter.

When the forward signed a one-year, $3 million contract with Toronto on July 3, he said it was a dream come true. It was a homecoming for the 28-year-old, who had grown up in the Maple Leafs dressing room around some of his dad’s notable teammates like goalie Curtis Joseph, forward Darcy Tucker and captain Mats Sundin, his godfather.

He didn’t score in his Maple Leafs debut, a 3-2 preseason loss to the Ottawa Senators on Sunday, but showed good chemistry with potential regular-season linemate William Nylander.

Three days later, in front of a pro-Maple Leafs throng in this intimate setting, Domi gave the fans one of the lasting highlights of a memorable evening.

Having served a high-sticking minor midway through the second period, he stepped out of the penalty box and immediately was sent in all alone courtesy of a breakaway pass from defenseman Conor Timmins. He looked effortless in finishing off the play with a snap shot that beat Sabres goalie Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen to give Toronto a 3-1 lead.

The goal ignited the loudest cheer of the night, and rightly so. The fans here, after all, consider him somewhat of a hometown guy, considering he’d starred just 15 miles to the north for London of the Ontario Hockey League from 2011-2015.