Schaefer named NHL Rookie of the Month for October

NEW YORK -- New York Islanders defenseman Matthew Schaefer, who topped rookie blueliners and ranked third among all rookies with 3-5—8 in 11 games, has been named the NHL’s “Rookie of the Month” for October.

Schaefer edged Montreal Canadiens teammates Jakub Dobes (6-0-0, 1.97 GAA, .930 SV%), Ivan Demidov (2-7—9 in 11 GP) and Oliver Kapanen (4‑3—7 in 11 GP); Detroit Red Wings center Emmitt Finnie (4-4—8 in 12 GP); Minnesota Wild defenseman Zeev Buium (2-6—8 in 12 GP); and St. Louis Blues right wing Jimmy Snuggerud (4-3—7 in 11 GP) for the honor.

Schaefer, the No. 1 overall pick from the 2025 NHL Draft, made an unprecedented impact during his first month in the NHL:

* Schaefer (18 years, 34 days) collected an assist on Oct. 9 at PIT to become the youngest defenseman in League history with a point in his NHL debut. Scott Niedermayer previously held the mark at 18 years, 46 days on Oct. 16, 1991 (w/ NJD).

* Schaefer (18 years, 36 days) scored in his second game (Oct. 11 vs. WSH), making him the youngest defenseman to register his first NHL goal since Ross Johnstone (17 years, 328 days) more than 80 years ago (Feb. 29, 1944 w/ TOR). Only four forwards in the past 50 years (since 1975-76) have notched their first goal at a younger age: Aleksander Barkov (18 years, 31 days w/ FLA), Jordan Staal (18 years, 32 days w/ PIT), Patrick Marleau (18 years, 34 days w/ SJS) and Nino Niederreiter (18 years, 35 days w/ NYI).

* Schaefer ultimately extended his season-opening point streak to six games (Oct. 9-21: 2-5—7), tying Marek Zidlicky (Oct. 9-23, 2003: 2-5—7 w/ NSH) for the longest such run by a rookie defenseman in NHL history. Just three forwards in League history have recorded a season-opening point streak of at least six games at age 18 or younger: Alexandre Daigle (7 GP in 1993-94 w/ OTT), Wayne Gretzky (6 GP in 1979-80 w/ EDM) and Sidney Crosby (6 GP in 2005-06 w/ PIT).

* The final contest of Schaefer’s season-opening point streak (Oct. 21 vs. SJS) also featured his first career game-winning goal and multi-point performance (1-1—2). At 18 years, 46 days, Schaefer became the youngest defenseman in NHL history with a game-winning goal (ahead of Craig Wolanin: 18 years, 135 days on Dec. 9, 1985 w/ NJD) and the second-youngest blueliner in League history with a multi-point outing (behind Chris Joseph: 18 years, 44 days on Oct. 24, 1987 w/ PIT).

* Schaefer closed the month with 3-5—8 in 11 appearances. Only one 18-year-old defenseman in NHL history has compiled more points through his first 11 career games: Phil Housley (2-9—11 in 1982-83 w/ BUF).

* Schaefer also logged 245:48 in October (22:21 TOI/GP), 10:26 more than the next-closest rookie (in one fewer game) and the third-highest total by any 18-year-old skater through his first 11 NHL contests (since the League began recording the statistic in 1997-98) – behind Victor Hedman (275:10 in 2009-10 w/ TBL) and Adam Larsson (259:58 in 2011-12 w/ NJD).

Schaefer, who was featured in the two-part series “Welcome to the NHL presented by BODYARMOR Sports Drink” (Episode 1 / Episode 2), is the first Islanders player who has been selected as a “Rookie of the Month” since current teammate Mathew Barzal in January 2018.