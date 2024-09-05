Cullen, Decker among 4 players, 1 team elected to U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame

Stevens returned to hockey following a devastating facial injury with Pittsburgh during the 1993 playoffs and showed resilience in overcoming substance abuse during his career. He created Power Forward Inc. in 2018, a non-profit established to provide resources and education to battle opioid addiction. He currently serves as a special assignment scout with the Penguins.
The left wing represented the U.S. four times internationally, scoring seven points (four goals, three assists) in eight games to win a bronze medal as captain at the 1996 IIHF World Championship. Stevens had 170 points (71 goals, 99 assists) in 158 games during four seasons at Boston College (1983-87).
Posthumously inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 1963, McLaughlin served as a catalyst for the growth of hockey not only in Chicago but throughout the Midwest and beyond during the 1920s and 1930s.
In 1926, McLaughlin, the son of a prosperous coffee merchant who took over the family business four years after graduating from Harvard University in 1901 when his father died, led a group of Chicago businessmen in purchasing the NHL expansion Chicago Black Hawks. The team received its namesake from the Army's 86th Blackhawk Division of the 333rd Machine Gun Battalion, which McLaughlin commanded during World War I.
McLaughlin was hands-on in team operations and often involved himself in player decisions and coaching changes, helping lead the Blackhawks to their first Stanley Cup in 1934. Chicago won its second Stanley Cup under McLaughlin in 1938, and he remained active with the organization until his death in 1944 at age 67.
The 2002 U.S. Paralympic Sled Hockey Team made history as the first American team to win gold in the Paralympic Games in Salt Lake City, Utah. Under coach Rick Middleton, who spent 14 seasons in the NHL, the U.S. went undefeated and outscored the opposition 22-3 in Salt Lake City. It defeated Norway 4-3 in a shootout to win gold. Ten of the 15 players on the U.S. roster were paralympic rookies.
U.S. defenseman Sylvester Flis was named the 2002 Paralympic MVP and led the tournament with 11 goals and 18 points, which each set paralympic single-tournament marks.