Cullen, Decker among 4 players, 1 team elected to U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame

The Lester Patrick Trophy, awarded annually for outstanding service to hockey in the U.S., and Wayne Gretzky International Award, also will be presented on that date as well.

"The impact of the Class of 2024 spans across the sport and each honoree is reflective of the extraordinary contributions necessary to earn the highest honor in American hockey," USA Hockey president Mike Trimboli said. "Their stories are all unique and have positively impacted so many. We very much look forward to enshrining the Class in December."

Cullen, who was born in Minnesota, is second only to defenseman Chris Chelios in NHL games played by a U.S.-born player (1,651).

He signed with Carolina as a free agent on Aug. 5, 2004, and scored an NHL career-high 25 goals in the regular season and had 18 points (four goals, 14 assists) in the Stanley Cup Playoffs to help the Hurricanes win the Stanley Cup. He had two assists in a 3-1 win against the Edmonton Oilers in Game 7 of the Final.

Cullen signed with the Penguins on Aug. 6, 2015, and had six points (four goals, two assists) in 24 playoff games, including two game-winners, to help Pittsburgh win the Stanley Cup in 2016. In 2016-17, he had nine points (two goals, seven assists) in 25 playoff games to help the Penguins to a second straight title.