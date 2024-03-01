Zuccarello, McCarron each fined for actions in Wild-Predators game

Forwards disciplined $2,000 for unsportsmanlike conduct

NHL-Shield
By NHL Public Relations
@PR_NHL

NEW YORK – Minnesota Wild forward Mats Zuccarello and Nashville Predators forward Michael McCarron each have been fined $2,000 for unsportsmanlike conduct during NHL Game No. 948 in Nashville on Thursday, Feb. 29, the National Hockey League’s Department of Player Safety announced today.

The incident occurred at 12:49 of the second period. Zuccarello was assessed a minor penalty for unsportsmanlike conduct. McCarron was assessed a minor penalty for roughing.

The money goes to the Players’ Emergency Assistance Fund.

Latest News

Short Shifts Power Rankings: March 1

NHL Trade Buzz: Maple Leafs would include 1st round pick in deal 'if it makes sense'

2023-24 NHL Trade Tracker

Carter’s kids read Penguins starting lineup before dad’s 1,300th NHL game

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

NHL Buzz: Buzz: Eichel not ruled out for Golden Knights on Saturday

Markstrom addresses future with Flames 1 week ahead of NHL Trade Deadline

Lyon enjoying heavy workload while trying to get Red Wings back into playoffs

NHL EDGE stats: 5 players to watch before Trade Deadline 

Matthews leads 3 Stars of the Month for February

Celebrini blends Toews, Fantilli, scout says on 'NHL Draft Class' podcast

Hurricanes goalie Kochetkov named NHL Rookie of the Month for February

NHL matchups, odds to watch: March 1

Jets-Hurricanes, Penguins-Oilers highlight weekend schedule

NHL Cultural Celebrations/Community Theme Nights blog

NHL On Tap: Hischier, Devils seek to gain in division, wild card race

Henrique has 3 points, Ducks hold off Sharks to end 3-game skid

Doughty, Fiala each has 3 points, Kings ease past Canucks 