Zuccarello, McCarron each fined for actions in Wild-Predators game

NEW YORK – Minnesota Wild forward Mats Zuccarello and Nashville Predators forward Michael McCarron each have been fined $2,000 for unsportsmanlike conduct during NHL Game No. 948 in Nashville on Thursday, Feb. 29, the National Hockey League’s Department of Player Safety announced today.

The incident occurred at 12:49 of the second period. Zuccarello was assessed a minor penalty for unsportsmanlike conduct. McCarron was assessed a minor penalty for roughing.

The money goes to the Players’ Emergency Assistance Fund.