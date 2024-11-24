Necas becoming ‘home run hitter’ for Hurricanes

Devils coach Sheldon Keefe remembers Necas when he coached against him in the 2019 Calder Cup Playoffs in the American Hockey League, Necas with the Charlotte Checkers and Keefe the Toronto Marlies.

"They ended up winning the Calder Cup that year and he was just a tremendous, tremendous young player," Keefe said. "He showed an incredible skill set. I've always been on high alert coaching against him and certainly I am now."

Ask for Necas' best attribute and everyone who spoke for this story says it’s his skating ability.

"He's so fast, so creative with the puck," Pesce said.

Noesen said, "Elite. The way he cuts back, just how dynamic he is, you can put him up there with the best skaters in the League."

Brind'Amour said Necas wouldn't always utilize the most dynamic element of his game in the right way. There were times he was too east-west. There were times when he didn't push the pace on the rush.

"Sometimes in the past it almost hurt our transition game because he didn't want to go, he wanted to bring it back and build it," Brind'Amour said.

Now that Necas is using his skating to his advantage, Keefe said the Hurricanes have a new dimension, an elite rush game to go along with their trademark forecheck. It’s helped them to a 14-5-1 record entering their home game against the Dallas Stars at Lenovo Center on Monday (7 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, Victory+).

"He's an incredible player coming through the neutral zone playing with the puck, playing on the rush," Keefe said. "I think some of Carolina's game has changed a bit in that sense and it's really suited him in particular."

Especially when Necas is skating with the confidence he has now.

Brind'Amour has called him Carolina's "home run hitter."

"He's a unique player that we have," the coach said. "I don't want to say out of the box, but we give him more freedom to do those things because he's capable of it."

Necas, though, is not letting success go to his head.

Longtime Hurricanes broadcaster Tripp Tracy said he talked with Necas on the quick flight from Philadelphia to Newark on Wednesday after the forward’s 13-game point streak ended. Tracy said Necas with a straight face, unfazed, told him, "Let's start a new one."

"I'm just trying to play it game by game, not to think about it that much," Necas said. "This is something that I enjoy, that I love, and when I'm playing like this, the game is a lot of fun. I'm just playing in the moment."

A moment he hoped would eventually come for him. A moment everyone else around him knew was inevitable.

"It's always been (Sebastian) Aho, the main guy," Palat said. "Aho is still very good, but now their engine is 'Nechy.' Good for him. He's got all the confidence in the world."