Malkin, Zadorov each fined $5,000 for actions in Bruins-Penguins game

Forward disciplined for slashing, defenseman for unsportsmanlike conduct

Malkin Zadorov PIT BOS player safety fine

© Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images / Steve Babineau/NHLI via Getty Images

By NHL Public Relations
@PR_NHL

NEW YORK -- Boston Bruins defenseman Nikita Zadorov and Pittsburgh Penguins forward Evgeni Malkin both have been fined $5,000, the maximum allowable under the Collective Bargaining Agreement, for unsportsmanlike conduct and slashing, respectively, during NHL Game No. 372 in Boston on Friday, Nov. 29, the National Hockey League’s Department of Player Safety announced today.

The incidents occurred at 19:38 of the first period. Zadorov was assessed a minor penalty for unsportsmanlike conduct. Malkin was assessed a minor penalty for slashing.

The money goes to the Players’ Emergency Assistance Fund.

Latest News

2024-25 NHL Trade Tracker

Annunen traded to Predators by Avalanche for Wedgewood in swap of goalies

CHL notebook: Sharks like what they see in London defenseman Dickinson

Marchment gets 3 points, Stars hold off Avalanche

Nugent-Hopkins' OT goal lifts Oilers past Utah Hockey Club

Howden scores twice, Golden Knights edge Jets

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

McLaughlin, 1st owner of Blackhawks, finally gets place in U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame 

Finland projected roster for 4 Nations Face-Off

Tomasino scores 1st goal with Penguins in win against Bruins

NHL Buzz: Broberg activated from injured reserve by Blues

Portillo makes 28 saves in NHL debut, Kings edge Ducks

Vladar pays tribute to Gaudreau brothers on Flames goalie mask

Garland has 3 points, Canucks recover to defeat Sabres in OT 

Capitals storm back to defeat Islanders in OT

Lundell gets short-handed goal, assist in Panthers win against Hurricanes

Celebrini, Smith each gets goal, assist for Sharks in win against Kraken

Devils use power play to top Red Wings, win 9th in past 12