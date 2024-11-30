Malkin, Zadorov each fined $5,000 for actions in Bruins-Penguins game

NEW YORK -- Boston Bruins defenseman Nikita Zadorov and Pittsburgh Penguins forward Evgeni Malkin both have been fined $5,000, the maximum allowable under the Collective Bargaining Agreement, for unsportsmanlike conduct and slashing, respectively, during NHL Game No. 372 in Boston on Friday, Nov. 29, the National Hockey League’s Department of Player Safety announced today.

The incidents occurred at 19:38 of the first period. Zadorov was assessed a minor penalty for unsportsmanlike conduct. Malkin was assessed a minor penalty for slashing.

The money goes to the Players’ Emergency Assistance Fund.