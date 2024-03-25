Bizal relied on ‘strength,’ Ohio State support to beat cancer

To celebrate the 25th anniversary of Hockey Fights Cancer, the NHL will be sharing stories of those in the hockey world impacted by the disease on the 25th of each month all season long. Today, the story of PWHL Montreal defenseman Madison Bizal.

The Montreal skyline on a late winter afternoon stretched to the east as far as the eye could see, Madison Bizal looking out over the city where she now plays hockey as a professional.

Cancer seemed a fight of both forever and just days ago as the confident 24-year-old considered what changed her life forever.

“It all feels surreal, everything that’s happened,” Bizal said. “Working hard is all you can control and that’s what I was going to do. Having gone through something like this, I remember just wanting to put it aside and keep pursuing my dream to play hockey.”

From November 2020, her sophomore year at Ohio State University, through September 2023, when she symbolically rang the bell upon being declared cancer-free, Bizal lived a nightmare and a dream.

Over nearly three years, her family 12 hours away because of COVID restrictions, the native of Elk River, Minnesota pushed back nodular lymphocyte-predominant Hodgkin lymphoma, a rare type of blood cancer Through it all, she never missed a game with Ohio State, ultimately winning the 2022 NCAA Division I championship.