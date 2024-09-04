Celebrini calls 1st time on ice in Sharks uniform 'pretty cool'

ARLINGTON, Va. -- Macklin Celebrini took his first strides on the ice in his San Jose Sharks jersey Wednesday.

Celebrini, the first pick of the 2024 NHL Draft, had worn a Sharks jersey on stage at Sphere in Las Vegas after he was selected June 28.

But Wednesday it was his San Jose jersey, with his name and No. 71 sewn on, along with his full set of hockey pads.

"It was awesome," the 18-year-old center said. "It's the first time I've been in gear with it, and I'm going to see my name on the back. It's pretty cool."

The whole day was special for Celebrini, as well as the 34 other players taking part in the NHLPA Rookie Showcase at MedStar Capitals Iceplex. The players autographed memorabilia, took part in video shoots on the ice for EA Sports and posed for their first official Upper Deck trading cards.

They also got to catch up with old friends, and make some new ones. For Celebrini, it was more time with fellow San Jose forward prospect Will Smith. Last season they were foes, with Celebrini at Boston University and Smith at Boston College.

"I've played against [Smith] a bunch through the years, and it's good to finally be a teammate with him and play with him," Celebrini said. "He's a great guy, and getting to know him over the last couple weeks, it's been awesome."