Luongo, Worsley set standards considered untouchable in modern game

Roberto Luongo knew 20 years ago that he jumped high into the all-time single-season most-saves list when the low-profile statistic was quoted to him. Today, he considers the late Lorne "Gump" Worsley, who is probably an untouchable No. 1 and 2 on the list, and he just shakes his head.

"It sounds exhausting, doesn't it?" Luongo said in recent conversation.

The NHL began charting saves as a statistical category in 1955-56, and it was that season that Worsley, playing goal for the defensively challenged New York Rangers, stopped 2,376 shots of the 2,574 he faced playing all 70 games.

Thus, Worsley automatically became No. 1 in NHL history for saves made, his save percentage a sterling .923. Sixty-eight years later, he remains in the top spot, challenged only by himself in 1962-63 with 2,306 saves (.914).

Luongo, with the Florida Panthers in 2003-04, passed Eddie Johnston of the 1963-64 Boston Bruins into No. 3 with 2,303 saves in 72 games (.931 save percentage).