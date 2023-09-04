STOCKHOLM -- Lucas Raymond feels he's growing as a player at the same rate the Detroit Red Wings are growing as a team.
Expectations on the rise for Raymond, Red Wings in 2023-24 season
21-year-old forward looking to take next step, help Detroit get back to Stanley Cup Playoffs
The Red Wings forward is eager to show he and his team can handle the pressure of that maturation this season.
"Last season, I think we took a step as a team, moved in the right direction, and coming into this season we're taking an even bigger step," Raymond said. "Expectations are getting higher for the team but also for myself, which is a lot of fun."
Raymond and the Red Wings still have so much to prove.
For Raymond, who is entering his third NHL season, the last of his entry-level contract, he must show that the minor dip in production last season was part of the natural growing pains most young players go through in the NHL and not a sign of things to come.
The 21-year-old had 45 points (17 goals, 28 assists) in 74 games last season after 57 points (23 goals, 34 assists) in 82 games as a rookie in 2021-22.
He did miss eight games dealing with his first injury as an NHL player, but his points per game dropped slightly from 0.70 as a rookie to 0.61 last season, he scored six fewer even-strength goals (18 as a rookie, 12 last season) and 13 fewer even-strength points (39-26) and didn't get as many shots on goal per game (2.24 as a rookie, 1.81 last season).
"I feel like when you first get in, you're young and you think you know everything," Raymond said. "It's like that when you're 15 too and you're like, 'Oh, I got this.' But then the next year you're like, 'Oh, I wish I knew this,' and the next year it's the same. So next year I'll probably have that again, 'Oh, I learned this, but I wish I knew it before.' As long as you want to learn and you want to develop I think that's the biggest asset you can have."
Raymond has that.
He said he has spent the offseason training his 5-foot-11, 176-pound body to better handle the physical rigors of the NHL.
"I'm still 21 and my body is developing so to gain that physical advantage that's been a big focus," Raymond said. "You want to develop yourself, have that drive and good things come with that."
He knows he's still young but is also aware that he can't use that as an excuse anymore, not when he has played 156 NHL games.
"Whether you're young, old or in the middle, it doesn't really matter, you play the same game, you're on the same ice," Raymond said. "I am young, but I'm in it.
"The first year everything is new, everything is exciting. The second year you're getting a bit more feel of it. Coming into my third year, now I have more experience and I know how to deal with certain situations I get put in. I'm excited for it."
The Red Wings have more experience, both with the growth of players like Raymond and defenseman Moritz Seider, who is also entering his third season, and with the additions of forwards Alex DeBrincat, J.T. Compher, Christian Fischer and Daniel Sprong, and defensemen Justin Holl, Jeff Petry and Shayne Gostisbehere.
They were in playoff contention in late February last season before selling ahead of the 2023 NHL Trade Deadline and finishing 12 points out of a wild card spot with 80 points in 82 games. Still, that was a six-point improvement from 2021-22.
This season, the goal is to challenge for a playoff berth all the way through, and maybe even get in for the first time since 2016.
Raymond knows he must be a big part of it.
"We have expectations and I have high expectations of myself," Raymond said. "Hopefully I can take another step and the team can take another step as well."