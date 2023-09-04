Expectations on the rise for Raymond, Red Wings in 2023-24 season

"I feel like when you first get in, you're young and you think you know everything," Raymond said. "It's like that when you're 15 too and you're like, 'Oh, I got this.' But then the next year you're like, 'Oh, I wish I knew this,' and the next year it's the same. So next year I'll probably have that again, 'Oh, I learned this, but I wish I knew it before.' As long as you want to learn and you want to develop I think that's the biggest asset you can have."