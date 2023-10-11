Kings confident pieces are in place to win Stanley Cup

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. -- The Los Angeles Kings' goal isn't to make the Stanley Cup Playoffs. It isn't to win the Western Conference First Round, either, after back-to-back losses in the first round to the Edmonton Oilers.

"We're trying to win a Stanley Cup, and that's the goal," Kings president Luc Robitaille said. "We're going to do everything possible to get to that goal. We're going to make life as best possible for our players, our entire organization. But there's no secret about it. That's the goal, and that’s what this team is built upon."

The Kings open the season against the Colorado Avalanche at Crypto.com Arena on Wednesday (10 p.m. ET; TNT).

"We've got to take that next step," defenseman Drew Doughty said. "It can't be a, 'We're almost there'-type thing. We've got to take it this year."

Doughty said there are no excuses.

"It's within the room, within the team," he said. "Just all the players, we've got to step up and make it happen. It doesn't matter what everyone's saying. It just matters what we think, and we think we have a very good squad, and we think we've got a good chance of doing some damage."

Los Angeles won the Cup in 2012 and 2014.

Over the next seven seasons, the Kings made the playoffs twice and won one playoff game. They began to rebuild. They made progress by battling the Oilers in a seven-game series in 2021-22 and a six-game series last season, and they made key moves in the offseason.

The biggest was acquiring center Pierre-Luc Dubois in a trade with the Winnipeg Jets on June 27 for forwards Alex Iafallo, Gabriel Vilardi and Rasmus Kupari, and a second-round pick in the 2024 NHL Draft. The 25-year-old signed an eight-year, $68 million contract ($8.5 million average annual value) the same day.