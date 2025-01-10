Kings at Jets projected lineups
Kings projected lineup
Alex Turcotte -- Anze Kopitar -- Adrian Kempe
Warren Foegele -- Quinton Byfield -- Trevor Moore
Kevin Fiala -- Phillip Danault -- Alex Laferriere
Tanner Jeannot -- Samuel Helenius -- Trevor Lewis
Mikey Anderson -- Vladislav Gavrikov
Jacob Moverare -- Brandt Clarke
Kyle Burroughs -- Jordan Spence
Darcy Kuemper
David Rittich
Scratched: Andreas Englund, Akil Thomas
Injured: Joel Edmundson (upper body), Drew Doughty (ankle)
Jets projected lineup
Kyle Connor -- Mark Scheifele -- Gabriel Vilardi
Nikolaj Ehlers -- Vladislav Namestnikov -- Cole Perfetti
Nino Niederreiter -- Adam Lowry -- Alex Iafallo
Morgan Barron -- David Gustafsson -- Rasmus Kupari
Josh Morrissey -- Dylan DeMelo
Dylan Samberg -- Neal Pionk
Logan Stanley -- Dylan Coghlan
Eric Comrie
Connor Hellebuyck
Scratched: Dominic Toninato, Ville Heinola
Injured: Haydn Fleury (lower body), Mason Appleton (lower body), Colin Miller (fractured larynx)
Status report
The Kings held an optional skate in Winnipeg on Friday; the team skated in Los Angeles before flying to Winnipeg on Thursday after their home game against the Calgary Flames scheduled for Wednesday was postponed because of the wildfires in Los Angeles. ... Edmundson, a defenseman, skated in a regular jersey on Friday after leaving in the third period of a 2-1 win against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday. ... Samberg returns after missing 21 games because of a broken foot; Heinola, a defenseman, will come out. … Comrie is expected to start for the first time since making 33 saves in a 5-2 loss at the Colorado Avalanche on Dec. 31.