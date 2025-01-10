Kings at Jets projected lineups

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

KINGS (23-10-5) at JETS (28-12-2)

8 p.m. ET; TSN3, FDSNW

Kings projected lineup

Alex Turcotte -- Anze Kopitar -- Adrian Kempe

Warren Foegele -- Quinton Byfield -- Trevor Moore

Kevin Fiala -- Phillip Danault -- Alex Laferriere

Tanner Jeannot -- Samuel Helenius -- Trevor Lewis

Mikey Anderson -- Vladislav Gavrikov

Jacob Moverare -- Brandt Clarke

Kyle Burroughs -- Jordan Spence

Darcy Kuemper

David Rittich

Scratched: Andreas Englund, Akil Thomas

Injured: Joel Edmundson (upper body), Drew Doughty (ankle)

Jets projected lineup

Kyle Connor -- Mark Scheifele -- Gabriel Vilardi

Nikolaj Ehlers -- Vladislav Namestnikov -- Cole Perfetti

Nino Niederreiter -- Adam Lowry -- Alex Iafallo

Morgan Barron -- David Gustafsson -- Rasmus Kupari

Josh Morrissey -- Dylan DeMelo

Dylan Samberg -- Neal Pionk

Logan Stanley -- Dylan Coghlan

Eric Comrie

Connor Hellebuyck

Scratched: Dominic Toninato, Ville Heinola

Injured: Haydn Fleury (lower body), Mason Appleton (lower body), Colin Miller (fractured larynx)

Status report

The Kings held an optional skate in Winnipeg on Friday; the team skated in Los Angeles before flying to Winnipeg on Thursday after their home game against the Calgary Flames scheduled for Wednesday was postponed because of the wildfires in Los Angeles. ... Edmundson, a defenseman, skated in a regular jersey on Friday after leaving in the third period of a 2-1 win against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday. ... Samberg returns after missing 21 games because of a broken foot; Heinola, a defenseman, will come out. … Comrie is expected to start for the first time since making 33 saves in a 5-2 loss at the Colorado Avalanche on Dec. 31.

