Protas scores 2 goals, Capitals edge Kings

Dubois gets 2 assists for Washington; Los Angeles finishes road trip 3-2-2

Kings at Capitals | Recap

By Harvey Valentine
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

WASHINGTON -- Aliaksei Protas scored two goals for the Washington Capitals in a 3-1 win against the Los Angeles Kings at Capital One Arena on Sunday.

Jakub Vrana scored in his second straight game, and Logan Thompson made 25 saves for the Capitals (23-8-2). Pierre-Luc Dubois, acquired from the Kings in a trade for goaltender Darcy Kuemper on June 19, had two assists against his former team.

Kevin Fiala scored for the Kings (19-10-5), who lost 3-2 in overtime at the Nashville Predators on Saturday. David Rittich made 18 saves for Los Angeles, which enters the NHL holiday break after finishing 3-2-2 on their season-long seven-game, 15-day road trip.

Protas gave the Capitals a 1-0 lead 10:20 of the first period. After Connor McMichael blocked Alex Turcotte’s clearing attempt along the boards, the puck went to Dubois, who fed Protas for the goal from the low slot.

Fiala tied the score 1-1 with a power-play goal at 4:10 of the second period, taking a return pass from Adrian Kempe and scoring on a one-timer from the top of the right circle.

Vrana put the Capitals ahead 2-1 at 14:18 when he received a pass from Dubois and scored on a high wrist shot from the top of the slot.

Protas scored into an empty net at 19:06, his third goal in two games, for the 3-1 final.

Latest News

Ducks rally from down 3, defeat Utah Hockey Club in shootout

Oettinger in holiday season spirit, gifts young fan stick at practice

Panthers get 2 short-handed goals in 2nd, top Lightning for 4th win in row

Comrie plays catch with Blue Jays pitcher on ice

Jets bracing for 'tough test' in rematch against Maple Leafs

Rempe of Rangers suspended 8 games for boarding, elbowing

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Kochetkov makes 22 saves, has 2 assists for Hurricanes in win against Rangers 

NHL On Tap: Panthers, Lightning renew 'Battle of Florida'

Fantasy picks, props with EDGE stats for today

NHL Morning Skate for December 22

Sanderson OT goal lifts Senators past Canucks for 6th straight win

Golden Knights surge past Kraken for 3rd straight victory

Tippett has 4 points, Flyers rally for OT victory against Blue Jackets

4 Nations Roster Remix: 2020 United States team

 4 Nations Roster Remix: 2020 Finland team

Hagens, Martone, Schaefer among top 2025 NHL Draft prospects to watch at World Juniors

Blues, Blackhawks set to take bitter rivalry outside at Winter Classic