Protas scores 2 goals, Capitals edge Kings

Jakub Vrana scored in his second straight game, and Logan Thompson made 25 saves for the Capitals (23-8-2). Pierre-Luc Dubois, acquired from the Kings in a trade for goaltender Darcy Kuemper on June 19, had two assists against his former team.

Kevin Fiala scored for the Kings (19-10-5), who lost 3-2 in overtime at the Nashville Predators on Saturday. David Rittich made 18 saves for Los Angeles, which enters the NHL holiday break after finishing 3-2-2 on their season-long seven-game, 15-day road trip.

Protas gave the Capitals a 1-0 lead 10:20 of the first period. After Connor McMichael blocked Alex Turcotte’s clearing attempt along the boards, the puck went to Dubois, who fed Protas for the goal from the low slot.

Fiala tied the score 1-1 with a power-play goal at 4:10 of the second period, taking a return pass from Adrian Kempe and scoring on a one-timer from the top of the right circle.

Vrana put the Capitals ahead 2-1 at 14:18 when he received a pass from Dubois and scored on a high wrist shot from the top of the slot.

Protas scored into an empty net at 19:06, his third goal in two games, for the 3-1 final.