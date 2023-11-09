LAS VEGAS -- Cam Talbot made 37 saves, and the Los Angeles Kings won their seventh straight road game to start the season, 4-1 against the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday.
Kings defeat Golden Knights to stay perfect on road
Talbot makes 37 saves, Kopitar scores 400th NHL goal in 7th straight win away from home
Anze Kopitar scored his 400th NHL goal and had an assist, and Adrian Kempe had a goal and an assist for the Kings (8-2-2), who swept a four-game road trip. They have won six of their past seven games.
William Karlsson scored, and Adin Hill made 29 saves for the Golden Knights (11-2-1), who have lost their past two games after winning four straight.
Kempe gave Los Angeles a 1-0 lead at 11:30 of the second period, tapping in a rebound of Jordan Spence’s shot for his fifth goal of the season.
Trevor Moore scored on a redirection at 15:58 for a power-play goal to make it 2-0.
Talbot stopped all 19 shots he faced in the second.
Pierre-Luc DuBois extended the lead to 3-0 at 2:42 of the third period on the man-advantage, beating Hill short side after Kempe’s tip attempt went wide and ricocheted off the end boards.
Karlsson cut it to 3-1 at 14:33, roofing a wrist shot from the high slot, but Kopitar scored No. 400 into an empty net with 12 seconds left for the 4-1 final.