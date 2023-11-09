Latest News

Super 16 NHL power rankings November 9

Florida Panthers focused on winning not style points

Ottawa Senators get much-needed win against Toronto Maple Leafs

AHL notebook 10 players to watch in Western Conference

Henrik Lundqvist work ethic led to HHOF honor says brother Joel

NHL Shop holiday gift guide 2023

Columbus Zach Werenski trying to take it slow with injury return

Canadiens physician Dr Mulder recalls 60 years of NHL memories

Florida Panthers Washington Capitals game recap November 8

Ottawa Senators Toronto Maple Leafs game recap November 8

Buzz: Shesterkin questionable for Rangers

Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections

David Pastrnak supports New England Revolution before playoff game

Hockey Fights Cancer daily digest

Five improvements Edmonton Oilers need to turn season around

Wild acquire Bogosian from Lightning, trade Addison to Sharks

Bedard finding chemistry with new Blackhawks linemates

Technology, fan engagement at forefront of NHL panel discussion

Kings defeat Golden Knights to stay perfect on road

Talbot makes 37 saves, Kopitar scores 400th NHL goal in 7th straight win away from home

Recap: Kings at Golden Knights 11.8.23

By Paul Delos Santos
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

LAS VEGAS -- Cam Talbot made 37 saves, and the Los Angeles Kings won their seventh straight road game to start the season, 4-1 against the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday.

Anze Kopitar scored his 400th NHL goal and had an assist, and Adrian Kempe had a goal and an assist for the Kings (8-2-2), who swept a four-game road trip. They have won six of their past seven games.

William Karlsson scored, and Adin Hill made 29 saves for the Golden Knights (11-2-1), who have lost their past two games after winning four straight.

Kempe gave Los Angeles a 1-0 lead at 11:30 of the second period, tapping in a rebound of Jordan Spence’s shot for his fifth goal of the season.

Trevor Moore scored on a redirection at 15:58 for a power-play goal to make it 2-0.

Talbot stopped all 19 shots he faced in the second.

Pierre-Luc DuBois extended the lead to 3-0 at 2:42 of the third period on the man-advantage, beating Hill short side after Kempe’s tip attempt went wide and ricocheted off the end boards.

Karlsson cut it to 3-1 at 14:33, roofing a wrist shot from the high slot, but Kopitar scored No. 400 into an empty net with 12 seconds left for the 4-1 final.