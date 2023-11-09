Kings defeat Golden Knights to stay perfect on road

Anze Kopitar scored his 400th NHL goal and had an assist, and Adrian Kempe had a goal and an assist for the Kings (8-2-2), who swept a four-game road trip. They have won six of their past seven games.

William Karlsson scored, and Adin Hill made 29 saves for the Golden Knights (11-2-1), who have lost their past two games after winning four straight.

Kempe gave Los Angeles a 1-0 lead at 11:30 of the second period, tapping in a rebound of Jordan Spence’s shot for his fifth goal of the season.

Trevor Moore scored on a redirection at 15:58 for a power-play goal to make it 2-0.

Talbot stopped all 19 shots he faced in the second.

Pierre-Luc DuBois extended the lead to 3-0 at 2:42 of the third period on the man-advantage, beating Hill short side after Kempe’s tip attempt went wide and ricocheted off the end boards.

Karlsson cut it to 3-1 at 14:33, roofing a wrist shot from the high slot, but Kopitar scored No. 400 into an empty net with 12 seconds left for the 4-1 final.