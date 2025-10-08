Kings at Golden Knights projected lineups

KINGS (0-1-0) AT GOLDEN KNIGHTS (0-0-0)
10 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, TNT
Kings projected lineup
Andrei Kuzmenko -- Anze Kopitar -- Adrian Kempe
Kevin Fiala -- Quinton Byfield -- Alex Laferriere
Warren Foegele -- Phillip Danault -- Trevor Moore
Jeff Malott -- Alex Turcotte -- Joel Armia
Mikey Anderson -- Drew Doughty
Joel Edmundson -- Brandt Clarke
Brian Dumoulin -- Cody Ceci
Anton Forsberg
Darcy Kuemper
Scratched: Jacob Moverare, Samuel Helenius
Injured: Corey Perry (knee), Kyle Burroughs (upper body)
Golden Knights projected lineup
Ivan Barbashev -- Jack Eichel -- Mitch Marner
Reilly Smith -- William Karlsson -- Mark Stone
Brandon Saad -- Tomas Hertl -- Pavel Dorofeyev
Brett Howden -- Colton Sissons -- Keegan Kolesar
Brayden McNabb -- Shea Theodore
Noah Hanifin -- Zach Whitecloud
Jeremy Lauzon -- Kaedan Korczak
Adin Hill
Akira Schmid
Scratched: Alexander Holtz, Ben Hutton, Cole Reinhardt
Injured: None
Status report
The Kings did not hold a morning skate following their season opener Tuesday, a 4-1 loss to the Colorado Avalanche in Los Angeles. … Forsberg is expected to make his Kings debut after signing a two-year contract with them on July 1. … The Golden Knights held an optional morning skate. … Dorofeyev is considered a game-time decision but is expected to play after missing the last five preseason games with an undisclosed injury; he led Vegas last season with 35 goals … Marner, Sissons and Lauzon will each make his Golden Knights debut.