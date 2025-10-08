Kings at Golden Knights projected lineups

By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

KINGS (0-1-0) AT GOLDEN KNIGHTS (0-0-0)

10 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, TNT

Kings projected lineup

Andrei Kuzmenko -- Anze Kopitar -- Adrian Kempe

Kevin Fiala -- Quinton Byfield -- Alex Laferriere

Warren Foegele -- Phillip Danault -- Trevor Moore

Jeff Malott -- Alex Turcotte -- Joel Armia

Mikey Anderson -- Drew Doughty

Joel Edmundson -- Brandt Clarke

Brian Dumoulin -- Cody Ceci

Anton Forsberg

Darcy Kuemper

Scratched: Jacob Moverare, Samuel Helenius

Injured: Corey Perry (knee), Kyle Burroughs (upper body)

Golden Knights projected lineup

Ivan Barbashev -- Jack Eichel -- Mitch Marner

Reilly Smith -- William Karlsson -- Mark Stone

Brandon Saad -- Tomas Hertl -- Pavel Dorofeyev

Brett Howden -- Colton Sissons -- Keegan Kolesar

Brayden McNabb -- Shea Theodore

Noah Hanifin -- Zach Whitecloud

Jeremy Lauzon -- Kaedan Korczak

Adin Hill

Akira Schmid

Scratched: Alexander Holtz, Ben Hutton, Cole Reinhardt

Injured: None

Status report

The Kings did not hold a morning skate following their season opener Tuesday, a 4-1 loss to the Colorado Avalanche in Los Angeles. … Forsberg is expected to make his Kings debut after signing a two-year contract with them on July 1. … The Golden Knights held an optional morning skate. … Dorofeyev is considered a game-time decision but is expected to play after missing the last five preseason games with an undisclosed injury; he led Vegas last season with 35 goals … Marner, Sissons and Lauzon will each make his Golden Knights debut.

