Kings at Golden Knights projected lineups

KINGS (23-18-14) at GOLDEN KNIGHTS (26-16-14)
10 p.m. ET; FDSNW, SCRIPPS, SNE, TVAS
Kings projected lineup
Trevor Moore -- Anze Kopitar -- Joel Armia
Corey Perry -- Alex Laferriere -- Adrian Kempe
Kevin Fiala -- Quinton Byfield -- Andrei Kuzmenko
Jeff Malott -- Samuel Helenius -- Taylor Ward
Brian Dumoulin -- Drew Doughty
Joel Edmundson -- Brandt Clarke
Jacob Moverare -- Cody Ceci
Anton Forsberg
Darcy Kuemper
Scratched: Warren Foegele, Joe Hicketts, Artemi Panarin
Injured: Mikey Anderson (upper body), Alex Turcotte (upper body)
Golden Knights projected lineup
Ivan Barbashev -- Jack Eichel -- Mark Stone
Reilly Smith -- Mitch Marner – Pavel Dorofeyev
Alexander Holtz -- Tomas Hertl -- Keegan Kolesar
Cole Reinhardt -- Kai Uchacz -- Branden Bowman
Jeremy Lauzon -- Shea Theodore
Noah Hanifin -- Rasmus Andersson
Ben Hutton – Kaedan Korczak
Adin Hill
Akira Schmid
Scratched: None
Injured: Carter Hart (lower body), Brett Howden (lower body), William Karlsson (lower body), Brayden McNabb (upper body), Jonas Rondbjerg (lower body), Brandon Saad (undisclosed), Colton Sissons (upper body)
Status report
Neither team held a morning skate after each team played Wednesday; the Kings in a 4-2 loss to the Seattle Kraken and the Golden Knights in a 5-2 win against the Vancouver Canucks. ... Panarin will not play; the forward was acquired in a trade with the New York Rangers on Wednesday and will make his Los Angeles debut after the Olympic break. ... Stone will return to the top line, where he finished the game Wednesday; Smith moves to the second line and Holtz drops to the third line.