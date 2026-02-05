Kings at Golden Knights projected lineups

KINGS (23-18-14) at GOLDEN KNIGHTS (26-16-14)

10 p.m. ET; FDSNW, SCRIPPS, SNE, TVAS

Kings projected lineup

Trevor Moore -- Anze Kopitar -- Joel Armia

Corey Perry -- Alex Laferriere -- Adrian Kempe

Kevin Fiala -- Quinton Byfield -- Andrei Kuzmenko

Jeff Malott -- Samuel Helenius -- Taylor Ward

Brian Dumoulin -- Drew Doughty

Joel Edmundson -- Brandt Clarke

Jacob Moverare -- Cody Ceci

Anton Forsberg

Darcy Kuemper

Scratched: Warren Foegele, Joe Hicketts, Artemi Panarin

Injured: Mikey Anderson (upper body), Alex Turcotte (upper body)

Golden Knights projected lineup

Ivan Barbashev -- Jack Eichel -- Mark Stone

Reilly Smith -- Mitch Marner – Pavel Dorofeyev

Alexander Holtz -- Tomas Hertl -- Keegan Kolesar

Cole Reinhardt -- Kai Uchacz -- Branden Bowman

Jeremy Lauzon -- Shea Theodore

Noah Hanifin -- Rasmus Andersson

Ben Hutton – Kaedan Korczak

Adin Hill

Akira Schmid

Scratched: None

Injured: Carter Hart (lower body), Brett Howden (lower body), William Karlsson (lower body), Brayden McNabb (upper body), Jonas Rondbjerg (lower body), Brandon Saad (undisclosed), Colton Sissons (upper body)

Status report

Neither team held a morning skate after each team played Wednesday; the Kings in a 4-2 loss to the Seattle Kraken and the Golden Knights in a 5-2 win against the Vancouver Canucks. ... Panarin will not play; the forward was acquired in a trade with the New York Rangers on Wednesday and will make his Los Angeles debut after the Olympic break. ... Stone will return to the top line, where he finished the game Wednesday; Smith moves to the second line and Holtz drops to the third line.