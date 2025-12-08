Kings at Mammoth projected lineups

KINGS (13-8-7) at MAMMOTH (14-13-3)
9 p.m. ET; FDSNW, Utah16
Kings projected lineup
Alex Laferriere -- Anze Kopitar -- Adrian Kempe
Kevin Fiala -- Quinton Byfield -- Joel Armia
Warren Foegele -- Phillip Danault -- Trevor Moore
Andrei Kuzmenko -- Alex Turcotte -- Corey Perry
Mikey Anderson -- Drew Doughty
Joel Edmundson -- Brandt Clarke
Brian Dumoulin -- Cody Ceci
Darcy Kuemper
Anton Forsberg
Scratched: Jeff Malott, Samuel Helenius, Jacob Moverare
Injured: None
Mammoth projected lineup
Clayton Keller -- Nick Schmaltz -- JJ Peterka
Daniil But -- Barrett Hayton -- Dylan Guenther
Michael Carcone -- Jack McBain -- Lawson Crouse
Liam O’Brien -- Kevin Stenlund -- Brandon Tanev
Mikhail Sergachev -- John Marino
Nate Schmidt -- Sean Durzi
Ian Cole -- Maverik Lamoureux
Karel Vejmelka
Vitek Vanecek
Scratched: Nick DeSimone, Kailer Yamamoto
Injured: Logan Cooley (lower body), Alex Kerfoot (lower body), Olli Maatta (upper body)
Status report
The Kings are expected to dress the same 18 skaters from their 6-0 win against the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday. ... Cooley, a forward, is out indefinitely and will be replaced by Hayton. … Tanev will replace Yamamoto at forward.