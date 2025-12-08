Kings at Mammoth projected lineups

KINGS (13-8-7) at MAMMOTH (14-13-3)

9 p.m. ET; FDSNW, Utah16

Kings projected lineup

Alex Laferriere -- Anze Kopitar -- Adrian Kempe

Kevin Fiala -- Quinton Byfield -- Joel Armia

Warren Foegele -- Phillip Danault -- Trevor Moore

Andrei Kuzmenko -- Alex Turcotte -- Corey Perry

Mikey Anderson -- Drew Doughty

Joel Edmundson -- Brandt Clarke

Brian Dumoulin -- Cody Ceci

Darcy Kuemper

Anton Forsberg

Scratched: Jeff Malott, Samuel Helenius, Jacob Moverare

Injured: None

Mammoth projected lineup

Clayton Keller -- Nick Schmaltz -- JJ Peterka

Daniil But -- Barrett Hayton -- Dylan Guenther

Michael Carcone -- Jack McBain -- Lawson Crouse

Liam O’Brien -- Kevin Stenlund -- Brandon Tanev

Mikhail Sergachev -- John Marino

Nate Schmidt -- Sean Durzi

Ian Cole -- Maverik Lamoureux

Karel Vejmelka

Vitek Vanecek

Scratched: Nick DeSimone, Kailer Yamamoto

Injured: Logan Cooley (lower body), Alex Kerfoot (lower body), Olli Maatta (upper body)

Status report

The Kings are expected to dress the same 18 skaters from their 6-0 win against the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday. ... Cooley, a forward, is out indefinitely and will be replaced by Hayton. … Tanev will replace Yamamoto at forward.