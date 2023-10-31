Latest News

Heritage Classic in Edmonton a thrill for NHL Power Player Miranda Backus
NHL On Tap: Canucks host Predators on promising trend
McAvoy to have Player Safety hearing for actions in Bruins game
Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections
Fantasy hockey top 10 waiver wire pickups
O'Reilly to play 1,000th NHL game, has 'a lot left to give' Predators
Carcone gets 1st NHL hat trick, Coyotes ease past Blackhawks
Golden Knights top Canadiens in shootout, point streak at 10
Duchene scores 1st for Stars in win against Blue Jackets
Coaches must not overreact to 1st 10-20 games of season
Pandolfo talks coaching transition, top 2024 Draft prospect Celebrini in Q&A with NHL.com
Nylander ‘on a mission,’ can set Maple Leafs record against Kings
Panarin has goal, 2 assists in Rangers OT win against Jets
Teravainen scores late in 3rd, lifts Hurricanes past Flyers
Raymond's OT goal lifts Red Wings past Islanders
McCann lifts Kraken past Lightning in OT
McTavish scores short-handed late, Ducks edge Penguins for 4th win in row
Bruins rally for OT win against Panthers, point streak at 9

Kings at Maple Leafs 

Projected-Lineup_v2_2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

KINGS (4-2-2) at MAPLE LEAFS (5-2-1)

8 p.m. ET; TVAS2, TSN4, ESPN

Kings projected lineup

Quinton Byfield -- Anze Kopitar -- Adrian Kempe

Trevor Moore -- Phillip Danault -- Arthur Kaliyev

Kevin Fiala -- Pierre-Luc Dubois -- Alex Laferriere

Carl Grundstrom -- Blake Lizotte -- Trevor Lewis

Mikey Anderson -- Drew Doughty

Vladislav Gavrikov -- Matt Roy

Andreas Englund -- Jordan Spence

Cam Talbot

Pheonix Copley

Scratched: Tobias Bjornfot, Jaret Anderson-Dolan

Injured: Viktor Arvidsson (lower body)

Maple Leafs projected lineup

Calle Jarnkrok -- Auston Matthews -- Mitchell Marner

Tyler Bertuzzi -- John Tavares -- William Nylander

Matthew Knies -- David Kampf -- Max Domi

Noah Gregor -- Pontus Holmberg -- Ryan Reaves

Morgan Rielly -- TJ Brodie

Mark Giordano -- Timothy Liljegren

William Lagesson -- John Klingberg

Joseph Woll

Ilya Samsonov

Scratched: None

Injured: Connor Timmins (lower body), Jake McCabe (groin)

Status report

The Kings are expected to dress the same lineup they used in a 4-3 shootout loss to the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday. ... Talbot is expected to start after making 27 saves Saturday. ... Woll will start after Samsonov made 21 saves in a 3-2 overtime loss at the Nashville Predators on Saturday. ... Liljegren will play after leaving Saturday with an upper-body injury... McCabe, a defenseman, will miss his second straight game but is expected to begin practicing later this week, according to coach Sheldon Keefe.