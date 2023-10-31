Kings at Maple Leafs
Kings projected lineup
Quinton Byfield -- Anze Kopitar -- Adrian Kempe
Trevor Moore -- Phillip Danault -- Arthur Kaliyev
Kevin Fiala -- Pierre-Luc Dubois -- Alex Laferriere
Carl Grundstrom -- Blake Lizotte -- Trevor Lewis
Mikey Anderson -- Drew Doughty
Vladislav Gavrikov -- Matt Roy
Andreas Englund -- Jordan Spence
Cam Talbot
Pheonix Copley
Scratched: Tobias Bjornfot, Jaret Anderson-Dolan
Injured: Viktor Arvidsson (lower body)
Maple Leafs projected lineup
Calle Jarnkrok -- Auston Matthews -- Mitchell Marner
Tyler Bertuzzi -- John Tavares -- William Nylander
Matthew Knies -- David Kampf -- Max Domi
Noah Gregor -- Pontus Holmberg -- Ryan Reaves
Morgan Rielly -- TJ Brodie
Mark Giordano -- Timothy Liljegren
William Lagesson -- John Klingberg
Joseph Woll
Ilya Samsonov
Scratched: None
Injured: Connor Timmins (lower body), Jake McCabe (groin)
Status report
The Kings are expected to dress the same lineup they used in a 4-3 shootout loss to the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday. ... Talbot is expected to start after making 27 saves Saturday. ... Woll will start after Samsonov made 21 saves in a 3-2 overtime loss at the Nashville Predators on Saturday. ... Liljegren will play after leaving Saturday with an upper-body injury... McCabe, a defenseman, will miss his second straight game but is expected to begin practicing later this week, according to coach Sheldon Keefe.