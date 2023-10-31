Kings at Maple Leafs 

Status report

The Kings are expected to dress the same lineup they used in a 4-3 shootout loss to the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday. ... Talbot is expected to start after making 27 saves Saturday. ... Woll will start after Samsonov made 21 saves in a 3-2 overtime loss at the Nashville Predators on Saturday. ... Liljegren will play after leaving Saturday with an upper-body injury... McCabe, a defenseman, will miss his second straight game but is expected to begin practicing later this week, according to coach Sheldon Keefe.